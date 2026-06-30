CARUSO Dataplace Partners with Polestar to Unlock In-Vehicle EV Data for B2B Fleets

CARUSO and Polestar announce their partnership, giving B2B fleets secure access to in-vehicle EV data.

Real-time Polestar vehicle data is now available via the CARUSO marketplace, enabling smarter fleet management, vehicle health, and sustainability reporting.

This is a major step forward in our mission to make high-quality vehicle data accessible. With Polestar data now available on CARUSO Dataplace, fleet operators gain the transparency they need.” — Marina Ribke, Managing Director CARUSO Dataplace

ISMANING, DE-BY, GERMANY, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CARUSO Dataplace, Europe's leading neutral automotive data marketplace, today announced a strategic partnership with Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, to make in-vehicle telematics data from Polestar vehicles available to business customers. Fleet operators, mobility service providers, and enterprise partners can now request access to a comprehensive portfolio of standardized vehicle data directly through CARUSO’s platform via a secure API integration.

The integration provides a deep dive into the vehicle’s status, categorized into six primary functional domains:

• Location & Motion: Real-time GPS positioning, heading, speed, and altitude for precise tracking and route optimization.

• Energy & Charging: Critical EV metrics including State of Charge (SoC), estimated range, charging power, and time-to-full, enabling advanced energy management.

• Mileage & Usage: High-accuracy odometer and trip meter readings for automated expense submission.

• Vehicle Health & Safety: Proactive maintenance through service interval tracking, tyre pressure monitoring, and brake fluid alerts.

• Climatization & Comfort: Remote monitoring of interior temperature, seat heating status, and pre-conditioning states.

• Security & Perimeter: Full transparency of vehicle security, including lock status and the position of doors, windows, hood, and tailgate.

Fleet Benefits & Use Cases

For fleet managers operating Polestar vehicles, the practical implications are significant. Energy and charging data enable intelligent scheduling of charging sessions across a fleet, reducing costs, avoiding range anxiety, and ensuring vehicles are always mission-ready. Health and maintenance data allow operators to shift from reactive to predictive servicing: with service interval countdowns and tyre pressure alerts available in real time, unplanned downtime becomes the exception rather than the rule.

On the sustainability side, energy consumption and trip data provide the raw material for accurate carbon footprint calculations and ESG reporting, increasingly important as regulatory disclosure requirements tighten across Europe. Meanwhile, speed, location, and safety indicator data support driver safety programs and duty-of-care obligations, while trip meter and odometer data automate mileage reimbursement workflows and eliminate manual expense submissions entirely. For vehicle pool and sharing operations, exterior status data, lock state, door and window positions, provides continuous security monitoring without additional hardware.

One Integration, Multiple Brands

CARUSO's OEM-agnostic platform means fleet operators with mixed-brand fleets can access data from multiple manufacturers through a single integration, dramatically reducing technical complexity. Data access is governed by transparent consent and privacy frameworks, ensuring vehicle owners and operators retain full control. Business customers can explore fleet data and potential use cases at https://www.caruso-dataplace.com/fleet-management/.

About Polestar

Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY) is the Swedish electric performance car brand with a focus on uncompromised design and innovation, and the ambition to accelerate the change towards a sustainable future. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, its cars are available in 31 markets globally across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Polestar has four models in its line-up: Polestar 2, Polestar 3, Polestar 4, and Polestar 5. Planned models include Polestar 4 new variant (to be introduced in the last quarter of 2026), Polestar 2 successor (to be launched early in 2027), Polestar 7 compact SUV (to be introduced in 2028), and the Polestar 6 roadster. With its vehicles currently manufactured on two continents, North America and Asia, Polestar is diversifying its manufacturing footprint further, with production of Polestar 7 planned in Europe.

Polestar has an unwavering commitment to sustainability and has set an ambitious roadmap to reach its climate targets: halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 per-vehicle-sold and become climate-neutral across its value chain by 2040. Polestar’s comprehensive sustainability strategy covers the four areas of Climate, Transparency, Circularity, and Inclusion.

About CARUSO GmbH

From Connected Cars to Connected Business. CARUSO is a neutral, open, and secure marketplace for connected car data, fully owned by TecAlliance. The platform provides seamless access to standardized in-vehicle data from more than 30 leading vehicle manufacturers, covering around 90% of all connected cars in Europe. CARUSO enables a wide range of use cases across fleets, insurance, workshops, the independent aftermarket (IAM), and beyond. With robust consent

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