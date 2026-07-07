Goldpawnership Announced a Rolex Datejust Diamond Watch was Given Away to Commemorate 250,000 Followers on Whatnot

Goldpawnership has surpassed 250,000 followers on the Whatnot platform selling luxury designer handbags, wallets, clutches, luggage, duffle bags & sunglasses from Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermès, Prada, Gucci, Saint Laurent and Goyard. Whatnot has quickly become a popular destination for collectors and enthusiasts to discover multiple shopping categories, from sports cards and collectibles to authenticated designer handbags and accessories. Goldpawnership have lead the way selling designer handbags. Goldpawnership gave away a Rolex Datejust Diamond Watch Saturday, June 20th on their live show on the Whatnot live auction platform. The two-tone gold/steel watch bracelet of the $30,000 Rolex Datejust is awash with diamonds. And it's being given away! One only has to sign in to enter and be the lucky person who wins. this Saturday June 20th at 10:30pm.

Celebrating 250,000 Followers on the Whatnot Live Auction Platform

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goldpawnership, the trusted reseller of authentic luxury designer goods , specializing in brands such as Chanel, YSL, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Gucci, Goyard & more announced it gave away a Rolex Datejust Watch on its June 20th Whatnot live auction show. The special show was a celebration of Goldpawnership reaching 250,000 followers on the Whatnot live auction platform."We are so excited attaining 250,000 loyal followers and wanted to give back to show our appreciation. We’re celebrating and one lucky winner received this stunning Rolex Datejust watch.""At GoldPawnership, we've become a trusted designer reseller specialist, where authenticity and transparency comes first. With thousands of successful transactions and a strong luxury resale community, we specialize in high-end watches, designer handbags, fine jewelry, and rare collectibles. Now we’re giving back.""We attribute our success, in large part, to our customers and our, innovative live auction format, where we often start high-end designer handbags at just a $1 starting price," continues Lena. "Clients enjoy the show and can interact as a group or simply observe. In addition to high-end designer handbags and accessories, Goldpawnership followers and clients can view other product categories. We auction luxury watches , including Rolex, Patek Philippe, Cartier, Tiffany, and Omega, high-end genuine gold jewelry , gold chains, precious metals, coins, bullion, diamond jewelry, engagement rings, and designer jewelry like Tiffany, Van Cleef, Bvlgari, David Yurman, John Hardy and Chaumet."About Goldpawnership:GoldPawnership, lead by Lena, is a trusted reseller of authentic luxury designer goods, specializing in brands like Chanel, Goyard, Hermès, YSL, Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Gucci, Tiffany & Co., Bulgrari, Cartier, David Yurman, Van Cleef, Harry Winston, Chopard, Piaget, Patek Phillipe, and Boucheron offering access to genuine designer items in an engaging and community-driven environment.About The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. is a trusted name in the luxury goods industry, specializing in the buying, selling, and loaning of fine jewelry, rare coins, gold and silver bullion, estate jewelry, silver flatware sets, luxury watches such as Rolex, Cartier, Patek Philippe, Tag Heuer, Omega and other luxury watches and high-end designer branded jewelry. With commitment to expertise, discretion, and client satisfaction, The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. provides a superior alternative to traditional retail transactions.About Whatnot:Founded in 2019 by Grant LaFontaine (CEO) and Logan Head (CTO), Whatnot has quickly become a popular destination for collectors and enthusiasts to discover multiple shopping categories, from sports cards and collectibles to authenticated designer handbags and accessories. The platform leverages the power of live video shopping, empowering and engaging its audience and sellers in a fun and authentic way.Media Contact(617) 479-4653 (Gold)The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.509 Beale Street, Quincy, MA 02169@goldpawnershipinfo@goldpawnership.com

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