Pacer Group appoints Steven Livingston as Vice President of Strategy & Growth

Steven Livingston Pacer Group

Industry Veteran Brings More Than Two Decades of MSP, Supplier Strategy, and Workforce Solutions Leadership to Accelerate Pacer’s Continued Growth

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pacer Group, a leading global workforce solutions and talent services provider, today announced the appointment of Steven Livingston as Vice President of Strategy & Growth. In this role, Steven will be responsible for strengthening Pacer's strategic alignment with Managed Service Providers (MSPs), enterprise clients, and workforce ecosystem partners while enhancing the company's ability to deliver best-in-class talent solutions across its global customer base.Reporting directly to Donnie McSherry, Chief Growth Officer, Steven will lead initiatives focused on positioning Pacer as a supplier of choice across major MSP programs and enterprise workforce engagements. He will work closely with internal delivery, operations, and client-facing teams to ensure consistent execution against client Service Level Agreements (SLAs), Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), compliance requirements, and workforce program objectives.Steven's appointment represents another significant investment in Pacer's continued growth strategy and follows the recent addition of Donnie McSherry as Chief Growth Officer, who oversees the company's growth, delivery excellence, strategic partnerships, and client success initiatives.Steven brings more than 20 years of experience leading supplier strategy, workforce partnerships, and program performance initiatives across the staffing and workforce solutions industry. Throughout his career, he has built a reputation for driving operational excellence, strengthening strategic relationships, and implementing data-driven, scalable workforce solutions that improve outcomes for clients, suppliers, and workforce program stakeholders.In his new role, Steven will focus on enhancing collaboration between Pacer, MSP partners, and end clients while ensuring the organization continues to deliver exceptional talent, measurable business value, and industry-leading service performance."We are excited to welcome Steven to Pacer Group," said Donnie McSherry, Chief Growth Officer of Pacer Group. "His extensive experience working within the MSP ecosystem, deep understanding of supplier performance management, and proven ability to build strategic partnerships make him an ideal addition to our leadership team. As we continue to expand our presence across enterprise workforce programs, Steven will play a critical role in helping Pacer deliver even greater value to our clients, MSP partners, and consultants."Steven Livingston: "I am honored to join Pacer Group during this pivotal period of growth and investment. As organizations navigate an increasingly dynamic talent landscape, there is a tremendous opportunity to advance innovative workforce strategies that create sustainable value for our clients. I look forward to building on Pacer's best-in-class capabilities, strengthening strategic partnerships, and helping our clients achieve their business objectives through scalable, forward-thinking workforce solutions."Vinny Dhillon, President & CEO of Pacer Group, commented, "Steven brings more than 20 years of experience in workforce solutions, supplier management, and MSP program strategies. His deep understanding of the MSP ecosystem and proven track record of building high-performing partnerships will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our relationships with MSP partners and enterprise clients. Steven will lead our strategic initiatives focused on aligning Pacer's delivery model with MSP best practices, ensuring we consistently exceed client expectations, achieve program success, and deliver measurable value to our mutual clients and partners."Pacer Group continues to invest heavily in leadership, technology, compliance, and delivery excellence to support the evolving workforce needs of enterprise and public-sector organizations. With operations across North America and 15 other countries including Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia, UK, Ireland, Poland, Brazil, India, Phillipines, UAE and Australia, the company delivers workforce solutions spanning Technology Services, Solutions, Outsourcing, Staff Augmentation, Employer of Record (EOR), payroll services, Independent Contractor compliance, Statement of Work (SOW) engagements, and managed workforce programs.Steven's appointment further reinforces Pacer's commitment to becoming the preferred workforce solutions partner for clients, MSPs, and talent communities worldwide by delivering exceptional service, measurable results, and long-term strategic value.About Pacer Group:Pacer Group is a global workforce solutions and talent services organization delivering comprehensive staffing, workforce management, and contingent labor solutions to Fortune 500, US Government, and other clients across North America and international markets.Pacer is one of the largest IT, Digital and Creative workforce Solution provider in the US with over 3500+ resources on various clients in all the 50 states.Pacer's Data Center Staffing Solutions serve as a comprehensive, single-source workforce partner for all data center talent requirements. From site selection and construction through commissioning, operations, maintenance, and ongoing optimization, Pacer provides the skilled professionals and workforce expertise needed to support every phase of the data center lifecycle. Our scalable delivery model enables clients to build, operate, and optimize mission-critical data center environments efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of performance, reliability, and operational excellence.Pacer provides a full spectrum of workforce solutions, including Staff Augmentation, Statement of Work (SOW) engagements, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Employer of Record (EOR) and Agent of Record (AOR) services, payroll administration, Independent Contractor (IC) compliance, and managed workforce programs. The company supports clients across diverse industries, including technology, healthcare, engineering, financial services, manufacturing, telecommunications, energy, life sciences, government, and nuclear Recognized consistently by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), Pacer has been featured among the largest staffing firms, fastest-growing staffing firms, largest IT staffing firms, and largest creative and marketing staffing firms for multiple consecutive years.With a strong commitment to quality, compliance, and operational excellence, Pacer helps organizations address complex workforce challenges, optimize talent acquisition strategies, and achieve business objectives at scale. By combining deep industry expertise, advanced recruitment technologies, robust compliance frameworks, and a client-focused delivery model, Pacer enables organizations to build agile, compliant, and future-ready workforces that drive sustainable growth and competitive advantage in an evolving global marketplace.

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