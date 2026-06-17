webFEAT Complete helps businesses earn a place in AI Search conversations

New assessment helps businesses evaluate how they appear across ChatGPT, Claude, Meta AI, Gemini, Perplexity, and other AI-powered search platforms.

AI search is changing how people discover businesses. Businesses that position themselves correctly today have an opportunity to get in front of customers faster than ever before.” — Michelle Selnick

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As more consumers turn to artificial intelligence platforms to research products, services, and get business recommendations, Cincinnati-based digital marketing agency webFEAT Complete is helping companies position themselves for a new era of online discovery.Leading the way with their latest AI Visibility offering , webFEAT Complete helps businesses improve their chances of appearing in AI-generated answers across platforms such as across ChatGPT, Claude, Meta AI, Gemini, Perplexity, and more.For many businesses, AI search presents a unique opportunity. Rather than competing solely for traditional search rankings, companies can now earn visibility when AI platforms cite trusted sources, answer customer questions, and recommend businesses that demonstrate expertise and authority online."AI search is changing how people discover businesses," said Michelle Selnick , President of webFEAT Complete. "A potential customer may never click through pages of search results. Instead, they'll ask Google or an AI platform for recommendations and will receive an answer instantly. Businesses that position themselves correctly today have an opportunity to get in front of customers faster than ever before."webFEAT Complete's AI Visibility services focus on helping businesses create the signals that AI platforms rely on when generating responses, including:-Authoritative content that answers customer questions-Strategic FAQ development-Structured data and schema implementation-Digital PR and third-party authority signals-Website optimization and content organization-Brand mention and citation opportunities-Ongoing AI search monitoring and reportingThe agency notes that AI visibility is not replacing traditional SEO, but expanding upon it. Businesses that establish trust, authority, and clear expertise online are more likely to be surfaced when AI tools generate recommendations and summaries."Think of it as earning a seat at the table," said Selnick. "When someone asks AI for the best service provider, manufacturer, contractor, attorney, or healthcare company in their area, businesses want to be part of that conversation. The companies building their authority today are the ones creating opportunities to be discovered tomorrow."Founded in 1999, webFEAT Complete has helped businesses grow through website design, search engine optimization, paid advertising, social media marketing, press release marketing, and digital strategy. The agency continues to evolve its services to help clients adapt as search behavior shifts toward AI-powered discovery and conversational search experiences.Businesses interested in evaluating their AI search presence can learn more or book an appointment with Michelle directly by visiting https://webfeatcomplete.com/quote-request/ About webFEAT CompletewebFEAT Complete is a Cincinnati-based digital marketing agency serving businesses throughout the United States. Since 1999, the agency has provided website development, SEO, paid advertising, social media marketing, hosting, content creation, press release marketing, and digital growth strategies designed to help businesses attract, engage, and convert customers online.Learn more at webfeatcomplete.com

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