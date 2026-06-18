PTG and PolarisQB Announce Exclusive Representation Agreement for Greater China and Southeast Asia

Polaris Quantum Biotech and PolarisQB Technologies Group announce exclusive representation agreement for ASEAN countries Quantum-Aided Drug Design, a new SaaS from PolarisQB, generates optimized molecular libraries at quantum speed.

The convergence of quantum computing and drug development represents one of the largest and most promising opportunities in the life sciences today” — Dr. Dong, CEO of PTG

SINGAPHORE, SINGAPORE, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- POLARISQB TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PTE. LTD. ("PTG") and Polaris Quantum Biotech, Inc. ("PolarisQB") today announced an exclusive Representation Agreement covering Greater China and Southeast Asia.

Under the agreement, PTG will serve as PolarisQB's exclusive representative across Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, Taiwan, and the ten member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN): Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

In this role, PTG will identify, develop, and facilitate commercial opportunities and strategic relationships across the territory: engaging pharmaceutical companies, research and development organizations, and contract research organizations (CROs). Drawing on its experience in cross-border commercialization and market entry, PTG will anchor PolarisQB's regional business development and commercial engagement.

"I have had the privilege of supporting PolarisQB since its early days, and watching the company mature into a true pioneer of quantum-powered drug discovery has only deepened my conviction in its future," said Ms. Xu, Director of Business Development at PTG. "I believe PolarisQB has a remarkable road ahead, and I am proud that we can now help open new markets and bring its breakthrough platform to partners across Greater China and ASEAN."

The agreement positions PolarisQB's quantum-powered drug discovery platform, QuADD, to reach one of the world's fastest-growing biopharmaceutical markets, while establishing a durable framework for long-term collaboration between the two companies. QuADD uses quantum annealing and quantum‑inspired algorithms to explore ultra‑large chemical spaces, on the order of 10^30 candidate molecules, and optimize multi‑parameter objectives such as binding affinity, drug‑likeness, and synthetic feasibility in hours instead of months. PolarisQB has demonstrated that its QuADD engine outperforms generative AI methods in both the quality of initial leads and the speed of molecular design, providing clear evidence that quantum annealing is a superior alternative to standard artificial intelligence.

About Polaris Quantum Biotech: PolarisQB, based in North Carolina, is the developer of QuADD, the first end‑to‑end drug discovery engine built directly around quantum computing for lead identification and optimization. The QuADD platform combines quantum annealing, advanced AI, and molecular modeling to explore vast chemical spaces, perform multi‑objective molecular optimization, and deliver prioritized, synthesizable candidates to biopharma partners across therapeutic areas. You can learn more at: www.PolarisQB.com

About PolarisQB Technologies Group: PTG is a Singapore-based biotechnology company and the exclusive representative of PolarisQB, the U.S. pioneer in quantum-powered drug discovery, across Greater China and ASEAN. Leveraging PolarisQB's proprietary quantum and AI/ML-driven platform, the company designs and optimizes novel small-molecule therapeutics at unprecedented speed while advancing its own independent pipeline of drug candidates. Headquartered in Singapore, PolarisQB Technologies Group bridges U.S. innovation with the biotech and healthcare ecosystems of Greater China and Southeast Asia.

Media Contacts

For more information about POLARISQB Technologies Group Pte. Ltd., please contact Michelle Zhang at michelle@polaristechnology.group

For more information about Polaris Quantum Biotech, Inc., please contact info@polarisqb.com or visit www.polarisqb.com

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