Tradier Launches Free Trading Education option for All Account Holders

Tradier Education

Tradier Education is designed to help traders and investors build confidence, expand their market knowledge, and develop practical trading skills.

Education is one of the most important investments a trader can make, Tradier Education is at no cost to all account holders,” — Dan Raju Tradier CEO. Tradier

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tradier Brokerage is pleased to announce the launch of Tradier Education, a comprehensive educational program available free of charge to all Tradier account holders.Tradier Education is designed to help traders and investors build confidence, expand their market knowledge, and develop practical trading skills through high-quality educational content. The program provides access to learning resources suitable for both new and experienced traders.Key features of Tradier Education include:• Beginner-to-advanced trading courses• Options trading fundamentals and strategies• Technical and fundamental analysis training• Risk management and portfolio management education!• Live webinars and market insights• On-demand video lessons and educational content distributed through Tradier hub at hub.tradier.com• Trading platform tutorials and best practices"Education is one of the most important investments a trader can make," said a Dan Raju Tradier CEO. "By offering Tradier Education at no cost to all account holders, we are reinforcing our commitment to helping traders make informed decisions and achieve their financial goals."“The launch of Tradier Education reflects Tradier's ongoing mission to provide innovative brokerage services, powerful technology, and valuable educational resources that empower traders at every stage of their investing journey” said Kevin “lex” Luthringshausen.All current and future Tradier account holders will have access to the educational platform as part of their account benefits and Tradier educational videos through Tradier HUB. (hub.tradier.com)About Tradier Brokerage Inc.Tradier Brokerage, Inc. — a member FINRA and SIPC is an independent subsidiary of Tradier, Inc. The Brokerage API enables entrepreneurs, businesses, developers and active traders to solve their trading and brokerage challenges using independent content and tool providers of their choice — at simple and competitive prices.About Tradier, Inc.Tradier, Inc. is a cloud-based financial services provider and brokerage API company that offers a groundbreaking platform to serve Platform Providers, Advisors, Developers and Individual Investors. Tradier delivers an innovative set of fully hosted API's, modules and "out of the box" tools that are leveraged by a growing list of providers seeking to create innovative trading and investing experiences.Created by developers, Tradier is a technology linchpin that works with organizations that want to democratize access to data, trade execution, low cost trading and market connectivity through cloud access. In addition, Tradier's APIs empowers third-party developers to build applications such as algorithmic and robotic trading systems.The Tradier solution features REST-based and Streaming APIs, and turnkey tools that deliver speed, choice and simplicity – all on a secure platform.Media ContactTradierEmail: press@tradier.comWebsite: https://tradier.com/

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