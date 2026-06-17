Travel Advisory: Centre Avenue Bridge Over I-95 In Westchester County To Close Monday, June 29, For Repairs

Bridge Will Open to Vehicles and Pedestrians No Later Than Sept. 1

Motorists Should Follow Posted Detour During Construction

The New York State Thruway Authority today announced that the Centre Avenue bridge over I-95 in New Rochelle, Westchester County, will temporarily close to traffic on Monday, June 29, to allow crews to safely repair the 68-year-old bridge. Approximately 3,400 vehicles use the bridge daily.

The bridge will close to both vehicles and pedestrians at approximately 9 p.m. on June 29 and reopen no later than Tuesday, Sept 1.

Work is scheduled to take place during both daytime and nighttime hours. It will include partial demolition work, joint reconstruction, bearing work, concrete substructure repairs, new sidewalks and new pavement. The bridge will also be slightly raised to provide additional vertical clearance over the highway.

Overnight lane closures on I-95 will be required for night work to facilitate the safety of the project’s workers and motorists. The shoulders below Centre Avenue (MP 5.39) will be closed to stage bridge jacking equipment.

Local traffic should follow the posted detours:

Eastbound: Use Warren Street, Union Avenue, Memorial Highway and Huguenot Street.

Westbound: Use Memorial Highway, Division Street, Union Avenue and Warren Street.

Pedestrians should use Warren Street, Union Avenue, Memorial Highway and Huguenot Street in both directions.

Variable Message Signs (VMS) will be lit in the area to alert the public of the closure.

All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

The Centre Avenue bridge work is part of an $86.7 million pavement improvement project on a nearly five-mile stretch of I-95 (New England Thruway) in Westchester. Started in April 2025, a contractor is repairing the highway and working on 12 bridges on a five-mile section in both directions between Pelham Manor and Mamaroneck.

In addition to the Centre Avenue bridge, crews have or will rehabilitate five other bridges including the Chatsworth Avenue bridge in Larchmont and the bridge over the highway that serves Metro-North Railroad’s Larchmont station. Six other bridges on I-95 will be resurfaced.

DeFoe Corp. of Mount Vernon, N.Y., is the project contractor following a competitive bidding process.

Motorists can view real-time traffic conditions on the Thruway Authority’s website and free mobile app, which is available for iPhone and Android devices. The app also provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists also can register for TRANSalert emails, which provide the latest conditions along the Thruway.

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