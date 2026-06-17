Cal Dental USA Names Ian Miller Strategic Growth Consultant

James Jones, CEO of Cal Dental USA, and Ian Miller, Strategic Growth Consultant, following the announcement of Miller's appointment to support the organization's growth, partnerships, and expansion initiatives.

Dental industry veteran and Dental Mutuality founder joins Cal Dental USA to support growth strategy, partnerships, recruiting, and expansion.

One thing I've learned from successful leaders is to surround yourself with talented people. Ian brings tremendous experience, insight, and value as we continue building Cal Dental USA.” — James Jones, CEO, Cal Dental USA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cal Dental USA announced today that Ian Miller has joined the organization as Strategic Growth Consultant, supporting executive leadership on growth strategy, partnership development, recruiting, branding, and long-term business expansion initiatives.Miller is a growth strategist, entrepreneur, and business development leader with more than 30 years of experience helping organizations identify opportunities, build strategic partnerships, and accelerate sustainable growth. Throughout his career, he has worked with companies across multiple industries to uncover new revenue streams, strengthen market positioning, and create meaningful business relationships that drive long-term success.As founder of Dental Mutuality, Miller has become known throughout the dental industry for fostering relationships, facilitating strategic connections, and helping organizations navigate growth opportunities in an evolving marketplace."One thing I've learned from some of the most successful business leaders and entrepreneurs is that you always want talented people around you who are smarter than you in certain areas," said James Jones , CEO of Cal Dental USA. "Ian is one of those people. Over the years, he has brought some amazing ideas across my desk—some things we continue to use to this day. His understanding of growth, branding, communication, and the dental industry makes him a valuable voice as we continue building Cal Dental USA.""I've always believed that great organizations grow through strong relationships, clear communication, and a commitment to creating value for the people they serve," said Miller. "Cal Dental USA has built something unique by combining healthcare, community engagement, and innovative thinking. I'm excited to work alongside James and the leadership team as they continue expanding their impact throughout Southern California."Founded by Dr. John Kim, who has been practicing dentistry since 1986, Cal Dental USA has grown into a multi-location dental organization serving communities throughout Southern California. Today, the organization's clinical operations are led by Dr. Ki Lee, whose focus on digital dentistry, advanced technology, and patient-centered care has helped support the company's continued growth and modernization efforts.In his consulting role, Miller will collaborate closely with leadership on strategic planning, business development, partnership opportunities, talent recruitment, industry relationships, and organizational growth initiatives. His appointment reflects Cal Dental USA's continued investment in building the infrastructure, leadership, and strategic relationships necessary to support its long-term vision.Cal Dental USA has continued gaining attention for its growth, community engagement, innovative branding approach, and investments in digital dentistry, technology, and operational excellence. The organization currently supports dental practices throughout Southern California and remains focused on delivering exceptional patient experiences while building meaningful partnerships both inside and outside the dental industry.About Cal Dental USACal Dental USA is a Southern California-based dental support organization dedicated to supporting high-quality patient care through innovation, technology, operational excellence, and community engagement. Founded by Dr. John Kim and led by CEO James Jones, the organization supports dental practices throughout Southern California while fostering partnerships across healthcare, business, sports, entertainment, and community organizations.For more information, visit [www.CalDentalUSA.com]( http://www.CalDentalUSA.com ).

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