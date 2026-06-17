Americans Continue Investing in Backyard Living Spaces Despite Economic Uncertainty

practical backyard Eddie van Aken

Homeowners Remain Focused on Outdoor Improvements, Patios, and DIY Projects in 2026

Homeowners aren't abandoning backyard projects. They're choosing practical upgrades that improve daily life, increase comfort, and help them get more value from the homes they already own.” — Eddie van Aken

ELKTON, KY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While economic uncertainty continues to affect consumer spending, homeowners across the United States are still investing heavily in their homes and outdoor living spaces.According to data from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), homeowners spent approximately $670 billion on remodeling projects in 2024, with roughly 20 million households completing home improvement projects. Industry forecasts also expect residential remodeling activity to continue growing through 2026.The trend is especially visible outdoors. Recent industry surveys show that landscaping, outdoor living projects, patios, decks, and backyard upgrades remain among the most popular home improvement projects planned by homeowners over the next year."Many homeowners are choosing to improve the space they already have rather than move," said Eddie van Aken, founder of the Practical Backyard website . "We're seeing continued interest in projects that make outdoor spaces more useful and enjoyable, whether that's adding a patio heater, improving a backyard entertainment area, maintaining outdoor equipment, or simply making a patio more comfortable for family gatherings."The demand for outdoor living spaces continues to grow. A 2024 NAHB survey found that 86% of homebuyers want a patio, while 81% want a back porch. Builders are increasingly incorporating outdoor living features into new homes as buyers look for ways to extend usable living space beyond the home's interior.Industry experts also report strong homeowner interest in outdoor kitchens, covered dining spaces, fireplaces, pergolas, and other backyard improvements designed to support entertaining and everyday family use.At the same time, homeowners are increasingly taking on projects themselves. Recent surveys indicate that landscaping, outdoor maintenance, deck improvements, and other backyard upgrades remain among the most common DIY projects planned for 2026."As homeowners continue spending more time at home, the backyard has become an extension of the house," added van Aken. "People want practical outdoor spaces they can actually use, not just look at." Practical Backyard publishes guides, reviews, and educational content focused on helping homeowners improve and maintain their outdoor living spaces, garages, gardens, and patios.For more information, visit Practical Backyard.About Practical BackyardPractical Backyard is an online resource dedicated to helping homeowners improve, maintain, and enjoy their outdoor spaces. The site covers backyard projects, patio improvements, garage tools, garden equipment, and practical DIY solutions for homeowners across the United States.Media ContactEddie van AkenFounder, Practical BackyardWebsite: PracticalBackyard.com

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