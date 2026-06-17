Prophet and Lyzr Create a New Partnership to Provide Strategic and Applied AI Capability to the Market

Duo expects to accelerate B2B AI adoption and generate more than $100 million over the next 3 years

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As businesses have looked for ways to harness AI and create value from their investments, the missing link has been applying AI to augment strategic business planning, commercial and marketing operations, and customer intelligence.To address this gap, Lyzr , the category leader in enterprise AI agent infrastructure, and Prophet , the global strategy and creative firm, today announced a three-year global partnership to bring AI agents and operations to Prophet’s suite of Fortune 500 clients and beyond.The combined go-to-market and solutions model will help clients concept, build, deploy and optimize autonomous software systems within their organizations to augment operations and unlock growth opportunities. Key areas Lyzr and Prophet will explore include systemizing change management, aligning to growth targets, and developing new products and markets. The companies expect to generate more than $100 million over three years.“We’re designing and delivering AI+human workflows that produce measurable business growth, not tactical changes that lead to one-time cost take-outs,” said Michael Dunn, Chairman & CEO of Prophet. “Combining strategic growth analysis with enterprise technology activation will let clients reimagine and seize opportunities faster and more powerfully.”Specifically, Lyzr and Prophet will field combined teams of strategic and creative consultants with AI engineers to support a dedicated Agentic Solutions service line. The team will help clients deploy pragmatic and timely GenAI agents and platforms with clear business impact missions and technical flexibility."By combining Lyzr's agent infrastructure and technical resources with Prophet through our OEM model, companies now have a way to run business management as a living, intelligent end-to-end system,” said Siva Surendira, Founder and CEO of Lyzr. “Prophet brings the judgment and the craft, and a proven record of helping clients unlock new paths to revenue and market share in modern and unique ways. Together we are charting a course the rest of the market will follow."“The time has come for AI to cross the bridge between technical feasibility and business benefits,” said Chan Suh, Senior Partner and Chief Digital Officer at Prophet. “We are leveraging the power of AI to help our clients serve their customers better and generate the impact they seek for their growth.”The partnership marks Prophet’s latest move in AI development. The company launched the AI Accelerator Network last fall, which counts as members expert AI companies including Quilt.ai, Aaru, Consumr.ai, and Jasper. Lyzr is a founding member of the network, having integrated their core AgentBlocks into MAIA , Prophet's proprietary agentic AI platform, to give clients a unified dashboard and platform for agent ion and usage.About LyzrLyzr is the Control Plane for Enterprise AI Agents, helping Fortune 500 companies and their systems integrator partners automate mission-critical workflows with agentic AI. Lyzr's infrastructure runs agents in a fully sovereign manner with 100 percent data privacy and security, and its ShadowLM technology blends frontier and fine-tuned open-source models for frontier-grade performance at enterprise economics. Lyzr is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, with offices in New York, London, Dubai and Bengaluru. Learn more at lyzr.ai.About ProphetProphet is the Uncommon Growth Company, accelerating impact for business and marketing leaders through consulting, experience, and creative services. ​With 15 global offices and 500+ strategists, analysts, creatives, marketers, digital experts and change agents, Prophet has worked with the world’s most successful companies, including CVS Health, Home Depot, Salesforce, Google, Marriott, Netflix, Amazon, T-Mobile and UBS, partnering with them from strategy to in-market execution. Our teams are committed to partnering with clients to develop solutions that drive lasting impact and help move society forward. For more information please visit https://prophet.com/ Media ContactsLyzrVedantvedant@lyzr.aiProphetMat Zuckermzucker@prophet.com

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