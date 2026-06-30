Choice Financial Group Establishes New Richmond Executive Office

Choice Financial Group

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Choice Financial Group (CFG) has officially opened a new executive office in Richmond, Virginia, further strengthening the organization’s presence in one of its key operating markets.Located at 9020 Stony Point Pkwy, the office will serve as a centralized space for executive leadership, strategic initiatives, and collaboration across multiple organizations within the CFG platform. The location will also be home to Employee Benefits of Virginia and Choice Insurance Broker Services, both part of the growing Choice Financial Group family.The new office reflects the organization’s continued evolution as it expands its operational capabilities and supports increased collaboration between leadership teams and partner agencies.“As our organization continues to grow, it’s important that we create spaces that support collaboration, connectivity, and long-term strategic planning,” said Bob Hilb, Chairman & CEO of Choice Financial Group. “Richmond has always been an important market for us, and this office gives our teams a strong foundation for the future.”The Richmond office will support a variety of functions across the organization, including leadership meetings, partner engagement, growth initiatives, and operational coordination.Employee Benefits of Virginia and Choice Insurance Broker Services will continue operating under their established brands while benefiting from closer collaboration and shared resources within the new office environment.

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