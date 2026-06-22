Creative Chaos Launches AI Orchestrator to Cut Manual Work Quietly Draining Mid-Market Businesses

Creative Chaos launches AI Orchestrator to make AI work inside real operations.

Most businesses have adopted AI but can't get it to work inside their operations. Creative Chaos built a new role to close that gap.

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Chaos has rebuilt its delivery model around a new role the firm calls the AI Orchestrator: one accountable person who finds where a business is losing money and hours to manual work, quantifies the opportunity, and puts AI to work inside its real operations to recover both.

A 2026 Goldman Sachs survey of 10,000 small business owners found that 76% now use AI, while only 14% have fully embedded it into core operations. Creative Chaos sees the same divide in the mid-market: companies with $5 million to $50 million in revenue that have the budget and appetite for AI but still can't get it working inside how they run.

The cause is specific. Most mid-market companies are not software companies. They run distribution, manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, professional services, and they've never been able to hire the engineers who could shape technology around how they actually work, because that talent goes to the firms that can pay for it. So they bought generic software, bent their operations to fit it, and absorbed the manual work that piles up in the gaps: data rekeyed between tools, reports rebuilt by hand, follow-ups that depend on someone remembering. That work has a dollar figure attached. The AI Orchestrator's job is to find it and make it go away.

"CEOs don't wake up wanting software. They want more hours back, less manual work, a business that runs more efficiently," said Umair Aziz, Managing Partner at Creative Chaos. "We find where you're losing money to manual work. We put the dollar figure on it, and we put AI to work right inside how you run, so that work goes away. Not a deck. The actual thing, done, working in your operation."

An Orchestrator engagement begins with a paid $500 diagnostic. The Orchestrator maps the highest-cost manual work in the business and builds the dollar figure behind it with the client, then ends with a clear go or no-go on whether a build is worth pursuing. The client leaves knowing the number either way.

The Orchestrator is one of three offerings, each matched to a different buyer. AI Orchestrators lead operational change inside companies that aren't software companies. Forward Deployed Engineers embed for AI-native product development at mid-market software companies, where the product is the business. Squads run large-scale AI programs for the enterprise.

"I've watched this firm ship through four platform shifts: the web, mobile, distributed systems, and now AI," said Shakir Husain, Founder and CEO of Creative Chaos. "Tearing up a model that worked through all of them was not a small decision. But I'd rather bet the firm on what's coming than defend what used to work. We're betting it."

Aziz and Husain are available for interview.

About Creative Chaos

Founded in 2000, Creative Chaos puts AI to work inside how companies operate, removing the manual work that drains hours and money, with practitioners embedded directly inside client operations rather than advising from the outside. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with a team of roughly 150, the firm has delivered through every major platform shift since the web, from mobile to distributed systems and now AI. Learn more at www.creativechaos.co.

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