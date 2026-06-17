Hardwood Design Company Brings Old-World Craftsmanship to Wide Plank Floors

The Texas manufacturer hand-finishes every board in-house, offering architects and designers made-to-order hardwood floors and custom stairs built to exact

BRYAN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hardwood Design Company, a Texas-based manufacturer operating since 1998, is drawing renewed attention from architects and interior designers across the United States for its fully vertical approach to premium hardwood flooring and architectural millwork. The company thoughtfully sources Northern White Oak, French Oak, and Southern Pecan, then sawmills, cures, mills, and hand-finishes every board inside its Bryan, Texas facility without outsourcing a single step.For design professionals specifying high-end residential and commercial interiors, the appeal of wide plank hand scraped wood flooring lies in a quality of character and dimension that factory-produced alternatives simply cannot replicate. Each board at Hardwood Design Company is hand-scraped and hand-finished individually, meaning the texture, tone, and grain pattern of every floor emerges intentionally by hand, not from a machine programmed to simulate age. The result is a surface that deepens with use rather than wearing flat over time.The company's commitment to specification-grade documentation supports the technical side of every project. Architects and interior designers who need detailed wooden flooring specifications for submittals, structural review, or interior finish schedules can access species-level data including Janka hardness, moisture content tolerances, and dimensional profiles directly through the company's specification resources. This level of documentation is a standard expectation at the top of the market and reflects Hardwood Design Company's long-standing focus on serving design professionals alongside discerning custom homeowners.Beyond flooring, Hardwood Design Company produces architectural millwork that carries the same made-to-order philosophy. The company's custom wooden stairs are crafted from the same thoughtfully sourced species used for its floors, allowing a project to maintain material continuity from the ground plane through the vertical circulation. Each stair commission is matched to the client's tread profile, species selection, and hand-finish specification, ensuring the final result reads as a designed element rather than an add-on.French Oak certified with a certificate of origin from France, not Eastern Europe, is available in widths up to 12 inches and lengths up to 12 feet, satisfying the preference for large-format planks that characterize current architectural interiors at the upper end of the market. Southern Pecan, sourced from Texas, offers a warm, high-contrast grain profile well suited to spaces where floor character is a primary design statement.Hardwood Design Company serves clients throughout Texas and across the continental United States, shipping made-to-order flooring and millwork to project sites after each board is finished and quality-reviewed in Bryan. Samples and specification consultations are available upon request for qualified design and build professionals.Every project we take on starts with a conversation about the actual space and what the designer or homeowner is trying to achieve. Because we control the entire process from the thoughtfully sourced timber to hand-finished board, we can match the species, width, texture, and finish to a specific vision rather than asking the client to choose from a fixed catalog. That is what makes the work worth doing.About Hardwood Design Company: Hardwood Design Company is a Bryan, Texas manufacturer of premium handcrafted wide plank hardwood flooring and architectural wood products, operating since 1998. The company thoughtfully sources Northern White Oak, French Oak, and Southern Pecan, then sawmills, cures, mills, and hand-finishes every board in-house, delivering fully made-to-order floors and millwork to architects, interior designers, and custom homeowners across the United States. Learn more at https://www.hardwooddesigns.net/ Press ContactHardwood Design CompanyBryan, Texaspress@hardwooddesigns.net

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