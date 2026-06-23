Choice Financial Group Announces John Middleton as Mergers & Acquisitions Specialist

Choice Financial Group

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Choice Financial Group (CFG), one of the fastest-growing insurance distribution platforms in the country, is pleased to announce that John Middleton has joined the organization as a Mergers & Acquisitions Specialist.Middleton brings more than 40 years of leadership and insurance industry experience to CFG, with an extensive background in agency operations, strategic growth, client retention, and mergers & acquisitions. In his new role, he will focus exclusively on sourcing strategic merger and acquisition opportunities to support Choice Financial Group’s continued national expansion.Prior to joining CFG, Middleton served in senior leadership and M&A roles with Patriot Growth Insurance Services, USI Insurance Services, AssuredPartners, Wells Fargo Insurance Services, and Marsh USA. Throughout his career, he has led growth initiatives across property & casualty, employee benefits, surety, and private risk divisions while building strong relationships throughout the insurance brokerage community.“John’s experience, industry relationships, and reputation within the insurance space make him an outstanding addition to our organization,” said Bob Hilb, Chairman & CEO of Choice Financial Group. “He has spent decades helping agencies grow and navigate strategic opportunities, and we are excited to have him supporting our continued expansion efforts across the country.”“CFG has built an impressive platform and culture centered around partnership and growth,” said Middleton. “I’m excited to join the team and help identify opportunities that align with the organization’s long-term vision and commitment to its merger partners.”Choice Financial Group continues to expand its national footprint through strategic acquisitions and partnerships while providing agencies with access to broader resources, carrier relationships, operational support, and growth opportunities.About Choice Financial GroupChoice Financial Group is a rapidly growing insurance distribution platform focused on partnering with high-performing insurance agencies across the United States. Through collaboration, shared expertise, and strategic growth initiatives, CFG provides its merger partners with the resources and support needed to thrive in an evolving insurance marketplace. For more information, visit choice.partners.

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