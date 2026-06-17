WPCafe Launches AI-Powered Restaurant Management for WordPress with QR Ordering and Table Reservations

WPCafe introduces AI-powered restaurant management, QR food ordering, visual reservations, location-based menus, and pickup & delivery management WPCafe QR food ordering enables customers to scan, order, and pay through a streamlined one-page checkout integrated with WooCommerce. WPCafe visual table reservations and multi-branch management help restaurants manage seating capacity, bookings, and locations from one dashboard.

AI agent, QR food ordering, visual table reservations, live kitchen alerts, and multi-branch control replace commission-fee platforms for restaurant owners.

Our vision for WPCafe is intelligent restaurant operations powered by AI. We believe restaurants deserve full ownership of their customer relationships and operational infrastructure” — Ehsan Riyadh, Founder of Themewinter

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WPCafe, a WordPress restaurant plugin developed by Themewinter, today announced the release of a complete AI-powered restaurant management system that consolidates food ordering, table reservations, kitchen operations, and customer communications into a single WordPress dashboard - eliminating the commission fees and operational fragmentation imposed by third-party delivery and booking platforms.The release introduces a built-in AI restaurant agent that allows operators to manage menus, reservations, ordering channels, and business settings using natural language commands. Combined with support for the open-source Model Context Protocol (MCP), WPCafe delivers predictive insights into sales trends, customer preferences, and operational performance. By bringing AI automation, QR ordering, table reservations, kitchen management, and customer communications together in one platform, WPCafe helps restaurants replace fragmented software stacks, reduce operating costs, and gain greater control over their growth directly from WordPress.MEET AISENTIC: CONVERSATIONAL AI THAT RUNS RESTAURANT OPERATIONS THROUGH NATURAL LANGUAGE COMMANDSWPCafe now ships with Aisentic, a built-in AI agent that lets operators control their restaurant through plain-language instructions. Saying "turn off pickup and delivery for tomorrow" or "pause orders for the next two hours" instantly updates the system, no manual navigation required. Aisentic is included at no additional cost.Backed by MCP integration, WPCafe connects live WordPress restaurant data with large language models to power three operational intelligence layers: predictive menu analysis that identifies high-demand items before rush periods to reduce prep waste; dynamic upselling that triggers real-time order bumps during QR checkout based on cart context and live kitchen load; and autonomous customer care that handles booking inquiries, dietary requests, and post-visit follow-ups without manual staff involvement.QR ORDERING AND ONE-PAGE CHECKOUT, FASTER TABLE TURNOVER, HIGHER ORDER VALUEWPCafe functions as a complete WordPress restaurant ordering system for dine-in, pickup, and delivery. Customers scan a table QR code, browse across 34+ responsive menu templates, select items with add-ons and modifiers, and complete checkout on a single page with no app download required. Operators can restrict QR ordering to dine-in only for full channel control.The system natively supports product add-ons, order bumps, upsell and cross-sell prompts, category and product-level discounts, WooCommerce coupon codes, and delivery tipping, compressing what typically requires a separate promotions tool into the core ordering flow. Every order route, dine-in, pickup, or delivery is managed and fulfilled without a third-party middleman taking a percentage.VISUAL TABLE RESERVATIONS AND MULTI-BRANCH ARCHITECTUREAs a WordPress table reservation plugin , WPCafe gives restaurants a visual floor plan canvas for managing table bookings. Reservation slots, branch-wise seat capacity, early booking limits, custom fields, and automated confirmation emails give front-of-house teams complete oversight from one screen.Multi-location operators can run location-based menus, branch-level seat rules, and a unified global schedule without maintaining separate WordPress installations per location a critical operational advantage for restaurant groups, cloud kitchen brands, and catering businesses scaling across sites.LIVE KITCHEN NOTIFICATIONS AND SMART SCHEDULING CONTROLSWPCafe delivers real-time order and reservation notifications with configurable sound alerts and live branch filtering, so kitchen and floor staff see new activity the moment it happens, not after a manual refresh. Kitchen preparation timers, ASAP delivery controls, order pause toggles, timed menu items, holiday scheduling, and automatic checkout cutoffs outside business hours give operators precise bandwidth management during high-volume service windows.ECOSYSTEM INTEGRATIONS: WOOCOMMERCE, POS, AUTOMATIONS, AND PAGE BUILDERSWPCafe is built on WooCommerce for secure payment processing and supports Dokan Multivendor for marketplace configurations. Back-office workflows are handled natively through POS and thermal print support, invoice download, custom invoice widgets, and delivery notes. Automated emails, SMS notifications, and WhatsApp order alerts keep customers informed without manual follow-up. Zapier, Pabbly, Bit Integrations, and Bit Flows extend data routing to external business tools.For development teams, WPCafe supports Elementor, Gutenberg, Divi, Divi 5, Bricks Builder, and Oxygen Builder. Dietary labels, allergen information, nutritional data, and promotional badges are surfaced directly within the menu experience, reducing pre-order customer service volume.ABOUT WPCAFEWPCafe is a WordPress restaurant management plugin developed by Themewinter, trusted by more than 6,000 restaurant owners, cafes, cloud kitchens, catering services, and multi-location food brands worldwide. Built on WooCommerce, WPCafe gives food businesses direct ownership of their ordering infrastructure, food menus, QR dine-in ordering, table reservations, pickup and delivery scheduling, live kitchen notifications, and branch-level operations, entirely from WordPress, without paying commission fees to third-party delivery or booking platforms.WPCafe is featured on Envato Market and recognized across the WordPress ecosystem by independent review platforms including WPHive and InstaWP, and has been organically recommended by restaurant operators and WordPress developers across Reddit and community forums. The plugin integrates natively with Elementor, Divi, Bricks Builder, Gutenberg, Zapier, Pabbly, and Dokan Multivendor, making it a versatile choice for independent restaurants and multi-site agency deployments alike.Learn more at: https://themewinter.com/wp-cafe/

WPCafe - The Smartest Food Ordering & Reservation Plugin for WordPress Is Here

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