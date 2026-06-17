Sitestream Continues National Growth with First Automated Traffic Safety Program in Georgia

Expansion into the Peach State marks Sitestream’s first automated red-light intersection SaaS program in Georgia

BEVERLY, MA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sitestream, a leading provider of automated traffic safety solutions, and A Polaris Group Company, announces today its newest contract with the City of Lovejoy. The program marks Sitestream's first deployment in the State of Georgia, representing an important milestone in the company's continued expansion across the United States.

The City’s program, with seven fixed cameras, is designed to improve intersection safety at key locations along Tara Boulevard (US19/US41), one of the region's busiest transportation corridors and a primary route serving the area surrounding the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Located approximately 24 miles south of Atlanta, Lovejoy is a growing community of roughly 10,000 residents. Traffic volumes along Tara Boulevard average approximately 50,000 vehicles per day and increase significantly during major events and race weekends associated with the nearby speedway. The new safety program is intended to support local efforts to reduce dangerous driving behaviors and improve intersection safety for residents and visitors alike.

"Lovejoy's commitment to roadway safety reflects the kind of forward-thinking leadership we value in our municipal partners," said Brad Dreasher, Regional Manager. "We are excited to bring our technology, expertise, and hands-on implementation approach to Georgia for the first time.”

Sitestream works closely with municipalities to design and implement automated enforcement programs that align with local safety objectives and community expectations. Unlike transactional vendors, Sitestream emphasizes long-term partnership, public transparency, operational accuracy, and program credibility throughout every phase of deployment and operation.

The initial agreement between Sitestream and the City of Lovejoy is structured as a one-year contract with automatic annual renewals. Under Georgia law, violations issued through the program will carry a $70 civil penalty.

As Sitestream continues to expand its national footprint, the company remains focused on helping small and mid-sized communities deploy modern safety solutions that encourage safer driving behaviors, reduce crashes, and protect all who share the road.

About Sitestream

Sitestream is a full-service automated traffic safety provider with a mission to elevate road safety for drivers and pedestrians in communities across the Americas and employing the latest and most effective safety strategies.

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