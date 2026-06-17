SPI Research 2026 Professional Services Automation (PSA) End-User Survey Enters Final Two Weeks

Only two weeks to go! Firms that complete the 2026 PSA End user survey will receive a free copy of the report when it is published in August.

Artificial Intelligence is changing how PSA solutions are designed and used. Please take the survey to see PSA's evolution into the age of AI.” — R. David Hofferberth

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPI Research is entering the final phase of data collection for the 2026 Professional Services Automation (PSA) End-User Survey, with surveying open for just two more weeks. The final report is scheduled for publication in August and will examine how professional services organizations are using PSA solutions today, the value they are realizing, and how expectations for PSA are evolving.

The study explores PSA adoption and integration, user satisfaction, forecasting, resource management, project control, and the overall impact on performance. Nearly 80 firms have already participated. Verified survey respondents will receive a complimentary copy of the 2026 PSA End-User Survey findings report when it is published.

SPI Research has moved data collection to SurveyMonkey for this year’s study. An Excel version of the survey is also available upon request.

https://spiresearch.com/reports/2026-psa-end-user-survey/

The survey is designed to better understand:

• How organizations are using PSA solutions and whether they are taking advantage of the full platform.

• Where PSA solutions are delivering the greatest value—and where improvement is still needed.

• The measurable business value PSA solutions provide.

• Whether market turbulence has accelerated PSA adoption and benefits realization.

• The impact of embedded Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities within PSA solutions.

Understanding why organizations purchased PSA and the value they expected to achieve is essential. Participant input will help identify where PSA solutions are performing well and where vendors can continue to strengthen solution capabilities.

Organizations that complete the survey by July 1, 2026, will receive a free copy of the 2026 PSA End-User Survey report, valued at $795, when it is published.

SPI Research will continue its 2026 research program in July with the launch of its third annual Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Professional Services study. In September, SPI Research will begin surveying for the 2027 Professional Services Maturity™ Benchmark study, marking the 20th annual edition of this benchmark research.

All individual survey responses are kept confidential. SPI Research reports only aggregate findings in the published report.

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