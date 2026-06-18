Mum's the word: 1 in 4 Brits would rather celebrate her on Father's Day

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Father’s Day may traditionally be centred around celebrating dads, but new research conducted by thortful suggests that for many Brits the person they would really like to celebrate is their Mum.According to new research by thortful, 1 in 4 Brits say they would rather celebrate their Mum on Father’s Day, suggesting that the ‘Best Dad Ever’ narrative doesn’t reflect every family dynamic.For some, Mum may have been the person who showed up most. For others, she may have played both roles, supported them through difficult moments, or filled the gap left by absence, distance or a strained relationship with their Dad.The findings suggest that for many families, Father's Day is less about who holds the titles and more about who provided the love, care and support usually associated with it.thortful also found that nearly 1 in 3 Brits admit to pretending to have a better relationship with their Dad than they actually do, suggesting that social pressures could be influencing how people like to present their relationship with their Dad… even if, in reality, it is more complicated. While 1 in 5 people went as far as to say they would swap their Dad for a different one if given the chance.In response, thortful has launched “Dad’s not perfect… but” an alternative Father’s Day card range designed for those looking for a card that reflects a more complicated relationship. The collection includes over 50 cards, designed by 10 independent artists, many of whom have their own complex relationships with their fathers.Andy Pearce, Founder of thortful says “Father’s Day can bring up a real mix of emotions. My own experience of losing my father was one of the catalysts for this campaign, because I know first-hand that the day does not look or feel the same for everyone. Our research shows that plenty of Brits are navigating relationships with their dads that are more complex than traditional cards tend to allow for, and we wanted to create a range that makes space for that. These cards are about honesty, humour and genuine relationships, giving people a way to mark Father’s Day in a way that reflects their actual relationship, not the one they feel they are supposed to have.”Pip Heywood MD at thortful says, “Our research shows that Father’s Day messaging needs a reality check and at thortful we are championing a new kind of Father’s Day – one that reflects real life, not just clichés. Ultimately, we want to help people mark Father’s Day in a way that is true to them, without the pressure to pretend their relationship is something it is not.”ENDNotes to Editors:Andy Pearce, Founder of thortful is available for media comment requests. Pip Heywood MD at thortful, is also available for commentary or media interviews. Imagery is also available HERE for the new card range.For further information please contact the Brandnation Team:sarah@brandation.co.uk /0207 940 7177Lola@brandnation.co.uk / 0207 940 7183Jess@brandnation.co.uk / 0207 940 7187About thortfulthortful is a creative greeting card marketplace that offers unique cards from independent creators across the globe`. thortful connect creators with customers in need of a personalised touch and they pay their creators an industry-leading royalty rate each time one of their card designs are sold, as well as handling all production and customer queries, providing a quick and easy service for both customers and creators. thortful have helped over 10,000 creators sell over 20 million cards worldwide, providing £14 million in royalties to its creators.About Brandnation:Brandnation is an award-winning integrated creative marketing and communications agency based in London. By leveraging its signature Creativity. Multiplied. philosophy, the agency powers global B2C, B2B and corporate brands with informed creative ideas, brought to life in a brilliant way and boosted across PR, influencer marketing, social media and performance marketing to deliver maximum impact.

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