TA Dedicated Names Michael Savin Vice President of Warehousing

New executive hire signals the company's commitment to expanding its third-party logistics and integrated supply chain capabilities

“Michael brings deep experience leading complex logistics operations, and his supply chain and warehousing background strengthens our ability to provide fully integrated solutions.” — Rob McNeil, Senior Vice President of Commercial and Supply Chain Solutions

EAGAN, MN, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TA Dedicated, a leading dedicated contract carriage and supply chain solutions provider and a subsidiary of TFI International (NYSE/TSX: TFII), announced today that Michael Savin has joined the company as Vice President of Warehousing. His appointment marks the first time TA Dedicated has named a dedicated executive to lead its warehousing operations.The hire reflects TA Dedicated's ongoing investment in third-party logistics (3PL) and integrated supply chain services. Over the past several years, the company has grown its warehousing footprint across Indiana and the Southeast, including facilities in and around Charleston, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia. These locations support customers in fast-growing sectors such as service parts distribution and data center infrastructure logistics.“As TA Dedicated continues to evolve our integrated supply chain solutions for our customers, we are building organizational talent and operational infrastructure that will enable and enhance our capabilities,” said Rob McNeil, Senior Vice President of Commercial and Supply Chain Solutions. “Michael brings deep experience leading complex logistics operations, and his supply chain and warehousing background strengthens our ability to provide fully integrated solutions. We are excited to have Michael join our team.”Savin brings more than two decades of supply chain and logistics leadership across sectors including life sciences, healthcare, foodservice, and consumer packaged goods. Most recently, he served as Senior Director of Operations for Life Science and Healthcare at DHL Supply Chain, where he managed approximately $130 million in revenue across 12 locations and dozens of Fortune 500 customers. He also held roles of increasing responsibility at PepsiCo-Frito Lay and Aramark.“I joined TA Dedicated because I saw an organization with real momentum and room to grow,” said Michael Savin, Vice President of Warehousing. “My focus is on standardizing operations, building the team, and connecting warehousing more tightly to the company’s transportation capabilities so we can offer customers a more complete solution.”Savin's appointment advances TA Dedicated's strategy to move beyond pure dedicated contract carriage and compete as a full-service supply chain partner. The company's warehousing capabilities complement its dedicated fleet operations in automotive, industrial and manufacturing, and building products sectors, giving customers a single provider for both freight and distribution.About TA DedicatedTA Dedicated is an asset-based, dedicated-centric transportation provider specializing in customized fleet solutions, logistics, managed transportation, port services, and warehousing across North America. TA Dedicated’s fleet is intentionally diversified to meet complex customer needs, with a mix of dry van, straight trucks, multi-dimensional lift gated units, open deck capacity, curtain side trailers with moffett capabilities, and temperature-controlled equipment. As one of the largest dedicated fleets in the U.S., TA Dedicated engineers optimize supply chains, enhance visibility and work to reduce CO2 through sustainability programs. The company operates more than 1,100 power units and ranks #21 on the 2026 Transport Topics Top Dedicated Contract Carriers list. TA Dedicated serves customers in the automotive, industrial and manufacturing, and building products sectors, providing dedicated fleet management, warehousing, and integrated logistics services. For more information on TA Dedicated, visit www.tadedicated.com About TFI InternationalTFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TFII. For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.