Jović Confers with the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Damjan Jović received today on a farewell visit the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Madi Atamkulov.

The interlocutors expressed mutual satisfaction with the intensification of bilateral cooperation and underscored the immense importance of exchanges at the high and highest levels, as well as their commitment to further deepening the political dialogue between the two countries.

They also discussed the strengthening of economic ties, to which, as noted, the establishment of a direct air connection between Belgrade and Astana is making a significant contribution.

The Kazakh side reaffirmed its principled support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Serbia.

State Secretary Jović thanked Ambassador Atamkulov for his efforts in advancing the overall relations between Serbia and Kazakhstan and wished him every success in his future personal and professional endeavours.