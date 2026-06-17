Minister Đurić Meets with Speaker of the National Assembly of Slovenia Zoran Stevanović

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Đurić met today with the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Slovenia, Zoran Stevanović, to discuss bilateral relations, the situation in the region, and the most important geopolitical issues. The two officials mutually noted that relations between Belgrade and Ljubljana are good, stable, and friendly, and that there is considerable scope for further deepening and intensifying cooperation.

Minister Đurić emphasized that cooperation in the economic, political, and cultural spheres, as well as collaboration within the European and regional frameworks, is of exceptional importance to Serbia. He expressed his appreciation that Serbia was the first country chosen by Speaker Stevanović for an official visit, stressing that Belgrade highly values Slovenia’s continuous support for Serbia’s European integration process and expects that support to become even more intensive in the near future.

The Serbian Foreign Minister concurred with the assessment that Slovenia is among the European Union member states with the deepest understanding of the Western Balkans region and, in that regard, can serve as an important partner and source of support for Serbia in Brussels through its expertise and influence, together with Serbia’s other partners and friends. He added that Serbia is ready to meet all necessary requirements in the process of social reforms, underscoring that the free movement of people, goods, capital, and services throughout the region, accompanied by appropriate support and adaptation measures from the European Union, would help ease the tensions and divisions that still persist.

Serbia is committed to strengthening cooperation and stability in the region, resolving outstanding issues from the past, and overcoming differences while safeguarding its national interests, Minister Đurić stated. He added that Serbia simultaneously represents a pillar of stability in Southeast Europe and that the European Union cannot be considered complete without the countries of the region as members.

The head of Serbian diplomacy also expressed his expectation that Slovenia would soon adopt a formal decision on participation in Specialized Expo 2027, for which nearly 140 countries have registered to date.