Luxury Jewelry Market to Reach USD 123.7 Billion by 2035 Driven by Sustainable Luxury Trends at 8.20% CAGR

Luxury Jewelry Market

Luxury Jewelry Market is projected to grow from USD 56.3 billion in 2025 to USD 123.7 billion by 2035, fueled by sustainability, innovation, and premium demand.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --The global Luxury Jewelry Market is experiencing remarkable growth as affluent consumers increasingly seek premium craftsmanship, exclusivity, and personalized designs. Valued at USD 52 billion in 2024, the market is expected to expand to USD 56.3 billion in 2025 and further reach USD 123.7 billion by 2035, registering a robust CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period (2025–2035). Rising disposable incomes, growing demand for luxury goods, evolving fashion preferences, and the increasing influence of digital retail channels are contributing significantly to market expansion.Luxury jewelry has evolved beyond a symbol of wealth and status to become an expression of individuality, sustainability, and emotional value. Consumers today are increasingly looking for ethically sourced gemstones, recycled precious metals, and customized jewelry pieces that align with their personal values. As a result, manufacturers and luxury brands are investing heavily in sustainable sourcing, technological innovation, and premium customer experiences to strengthen their market positions.The competitive landscape of the Luxury Jewelry Market is dominated by globally recognized luxury houses and jewelry manufacturers. Key market participants include LVMH, Richemont, Chanel, Tiffany & Co., Cartier, Bulgari, Harry Winston, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Graff. These companies focus on strategic acquisitions, exclusive product launches, sustainability initiatives, and digital transformation strategies to maintain competitive advantages. Strong brand heritage, superior craftsmanship, and global retail networks continue to play crucial roles in shaping market leadership.One of the primary growth drivers is the increasing preference for sustainable luxury jewelry. Consumers, particularly younger generations, are paying closer attention to the environmental and social impact of their purchases. This shift has encouraged luxury brands to adopt responsible mining practices, recycled gold sourcing, lab-grown diamonds, and transparent supply chains. Sustainability has become a key differentiator, enhancing consumer trust and long-term brand loyalty.Free Sample Copy - Access A Complimentary Copy of Our Report to Explore Its Content and InsightsThe market is also benefiting from rapid advancements in digital technology. Virtual try-on tools, augmented reality shopping experiences, blockchain-based authenticity verification, and AI-driven personalization are transforming customer engagement. These technologies improve convenience while helping brands provide unique and immersive purchasing experiences.Based on Type, the market is segmented into necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, watches, and other luxury jewelry products. Among these, rings continue to account for a significant market share due to strong demand for engagement rings, wedding jewelry, and luxury fashion accessories. Necklaces and earrings also represent substantial revenue contributors as consumers seek statement pieces that complement both formal and casual attire. Luxury watches remain a prominent segment, particularly among high-net-worth individuals who view premium timepieces as both fashion accessories and investment assets.By Material, the market is categorized into gold, platinum, silver, diamonds, gemstones, and other precious materials. Gold remains the dominant material segment owing to its cultural significance, investment value, and timeless appeal. Diamonds continue to attract strong demand due to their association with prestige and special occasions. Meanwhile, colored gemstones such as sapphires, emeralds, and rubies are gaining popularity among consumers seeking unique and personalized luxury jewelry designs. The growing acceptance of lab-grown diamonds is also creating new growth opportunities within the market.The End-Users segment includes men, women, and unisex consumers. Women remain the largest consumer group, accounting for a substantial portion of global luxury jewelry sales. However, the men's luxury jewelry segment is witnessing rapid growth as changing fashion trends encourage greater adoption of premium accessories, including bracelets, rings, chains, and luxury watches. The rising popularity of gender-neutral fashion is also contributing to the expansion of unisex luxury jewelry collections.Another important market dynamic is the growing influence of younger consumers, particularly Millennials and Generation Z. These demographic groups prioritize authenticity, sustainability, and digital engagement when purchasing luxury products. Luxury jewelry brands are increasingly leveraging social media marketing, influencer partnerships, and e-commerce platforms to connect with these consumers and drive brand engagement.From a regional perspective, North America remains a leading market due to high consumer spending power, strong luxury brand presence, and growing demand for premium jewelry products. The United States continues to serve as a major revenue generator, supported by increasing purchases of high-end engagement rings, designer collections, and luxury watches.Europe represents another significant market, driven by the presence of renowned luxury jewelry houses and a long-standing tradition of fine jewelry craftsmanship. Countries such as France, Switzerland, Italy, and the United Kingdom continue to attract global luxury consumers seeking heritage brands and exclusive collections. Strong tourism activity further supports regional market growth.The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, expanding middle-class populations, increasing disposable incomes, and rising luxury consumption in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are fueling demand. The region's growing appetite for branded luxury products is encouraging global companies to expand retail footprints and strengthen online distribution channels.South America is gradually emerging as a promising market, supported by rising economic development and increasing consumer interest in premium lifestyle products. Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region continues to present attractive opportunities due to high concentrations of affluent consumers and strong demand for exclusive luxury jewelry collections.Looking ahead, the integration of sustainability, advanced technology, and personalized customer experiences will remain central to the future growth of the Luxury Jewelry Market. Brands that successfully combine ethical sourcing, innovative design, digital transformation, and superior craftsmanship are expected to capture significant market share in the coming years. As consumer preferences continue to evolve, the market will increasingly focus on delivering meaningful luxury experiences that align with modern values while preserving the exclusivity and prestige that define luxury jewelry.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)Q1. What is the projected size of the Luxury Jewelry Market by 2035?The Luxury Jewelry Market is projected to reach USD 123.7 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.20% from 2025 to 2035.Q2. What are the major factors driving the growth of the Luxury Jewelry Market?Key growth drivers include rising disposable incomes, increasing demand for sustainable luxury products, technological advancements in jewelry retail, personalization trends, and growing luxury consumption across emerging economies.Read Our Related Research ReportImitation Jewelry Market:Gems and jewellery Market:Bridal Jewelry Market:Gemstones Market:Certified Gemstones Market:

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