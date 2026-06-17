SHELF TV Expands Public Rollout as a Dedicated Home for Short Films and Independent Storytelling

SHELF TV

The Los Angeles-based streaming platform offers a dedicated destination for short films, original cinema, and independent storytelling.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHELF TV , an independent streaming platform focused on short films, original cinema, and independent storytelling, announced the expansion of its public rollout as it continues growing its library of content and building awareness among filmmakers and audiences seeking a dedicated home for short-form cinema.While feature films often have established distribution paths, many short films struggle to find long-term visibility after film festivals, limited releases, or brief appearances on social media. SHELF TV was created to address that gap by providing a curated destination where creator-led stories can continue reaching audiences long after their initial release.Available on the web at shelftv.com and across mobile platforms through the Shelf TV app, the SHELF TV streaming platform offers viewers a focused place to watch short films online while helping filmmakers maintain visibility for projects that might otherwise remain unseen.As a short films streaming platform, SHELF TV emphasizes quality over quantity. The independent streaming platform curates original cinema, independent storytelling, and creator-led stories from filmmakers whose work often falls between traditional distribution channels and large-scale streaming services. The company aims to provide a professional environment where short-form cinema is presented with the same care and attention as longer-format productions."SHELF TV was built to give short films and independent creators a lasting home," said Noah Taliferro, founder of SHELF TV. "There are countless great projects that deserve more than a short festival run or a few weeks of attention online. The goal is to create a place where audiences can discover them and where creators can continue building an audience over time."Noah Taliferro, founder of SHELF TV, launched the platform after seeing firsthand how difficult it can be for independent filmmakers to sustain visibility once a project completes its initial release cycle. His experience as an actor, filmmaker, and self-taught platform builder helped shape the company's creator-focused approach.In addition to curating independent work, SHELF TV is expanding its original content efforts through SHELF TV Originals and Shelf TV Studios. The initiative supports the company's growing pipeline of original cinema while complementing content from independent filmmakers around the world.Independent creators can submit projects directly for consideration through the platform's submissions portal at shelftv.com/submissions.Now entering a broader awareness phase after several months of operation, SHELF TV continues to expand its content library, creator relationships, and audience reach while strengthening its position as a filmmaker-first platform and destination for independent film distribution.Additional information is available at shelftv.com and on Instagram at @watchshelftv.About SHELF TVSHELF TV is a Los Angeles streaming platform focused on short films, original cinema, independent storytelling, and creator-led stories. The company provides a curated streaming platform for short films while supporting independent filmmakers through a creator-first platform designed to help quality work reach long-term audiences.

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