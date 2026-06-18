Prominence Home Launches New Grand Slam 48-Inch Ceiling Fan Designed for Baseball Fans of All Ages

Baseball-inspired ceiling fan combines playful sports design with everyday comfort and functionality for bedrooms, playrooms, and game rooms

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominence Home announced the launch of the new Grand Slam 48-inch Ceiling Fan, a baseball-themed ceiling fan designed to bring the excitement of the ballpark into the home. Featuring custom baseball-inspired blade graphics, a matte black finish with bold red detailing, and unique baseball and bat pull chains, the Grand Slam fan delivers both personality and performance for sports lovers, kids’ rooms, bedrooms, playrooms, and entertainment spaces.

The Grand Slam ceiling fan combines playful design elements with reliable everyday comfort. Its 48-inch blade span is ideal for smaller living spaces, while the integrated globe light and 3-speed motor provide year-round airflow and illumination.

“The Grand Slam fan was designed to bring the fun and energy of baseball into everyday living spaces while still delivering the performance families expect from a quality ceiling fan,” said Brady Ondra, Product Manager for Prominence Home. “From the custom baseball blade graphics to the themed pull chains, every detail was created to make this fan a standout centerpiece for kids’ rooms, playrooms, and sports-themed spaces.”

Designed for both style and practicality, the Grand Slam features a durable 3-speed AC motor capable of producing airflow up to 3,797 CFM for reliable comfort in everyday living spaces. The integrated globe light includes an 800-lumen LED bulb with a warm 3000K color temperature to create a comfortable and inviting atmosphere.

Key Product Features:

• Custom baseball-themed blade graphics

• Included baseball and bat pull chains

• Scoreboard graphic on motor housing for an authentic ballpark-inspired look

• 48-inch blade span ideal for bedrooms and playrooms

• Reliable 3-speed AC motor

• Airflow performance up to 3,797 CFM

• Integrated globe light with included LED bulb

• Warm 3000K color temperature

• Dual pull chain controls

• Dual-mount installation compatibility

The Prominence Home Grand Slam 48-inch Ceiling Fan is designed to serve as both a functional ceiling fan and a standout decorative centerpiece for sports-themed rooms and family spaces alike.

For more information about the Grand Slam Ceiling Fan and other products from Prominence Home, visit ProminenceHome.com.

About Prominence Home

Prominence Home designs stylish and functional ceiling fans that combine performance, reliability, and modern design for today’s home. Offering a wide range of indoor and outdoor ceiling fans, lighting solutions, and home comfort products, Prominence Home delivers quality products designed to enhance everyday living spaces.

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