Children’s Harbor Appoints Bill Buchanan to Board of Directors

Bill Buchanan

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s Harbor, a nationally accredited non-profit agency with a mission to help strengthen families who are struggling in our community, while providing safe shelter and support to teens in foster care so that they may grow into healthy, educated, and productive adults, welcomes Bill Buchanan to its Board of Directors. As a seasoned business development and organizational leadership professional with nearly two decades of experience in relationship-building, strategic growth, fundraising, and community engagement, he will support the organization’s mission to strengthen families and encourage teenagers to thrive.



Throughout his career, Bill has built a reputation for connecting people to meaningful opportunities and causes that create a lasting impact. His experience leading growth initiatives, developing strategic partnerships, raising philanthropic support, and serving in volunteer leadership roles has equipped him with a broad perspective that will strengthen the Board’s ability to guide Children’s Harbor’s continued growth. Bill’s background will help support the Board’s efforts to expand awareness, deepen community partnerships, and advance the nonprofit’s long-term strategic goals.



“I believe strongly that if we want a better future for our communities, we must invest in the next generation,” Bill Buchanan, Regional Sales Manager for TGI Office Automation and iPower Technologies, said. “What stood out to me about Children’s Harbor is its commitment to providing not only immediate support for children and families facing difficult circumstances, but also the long-term foundation they need to thrive.”



As a longtime South Florida resident, Bill considers his most important role to be a husband and father. He is an active member of his church community and is passionate about creating opportunities for children and families, believing that the next generation should be better positioned than the one before it.



Currently, Bill serves as a Regional Sales Manager for TGI Office Automation and iPower Technologies, where he leads business development and growth initiatives throughout South Florida. Before entering the private sector, he spent most of his career in fundraising, advancement, nonprofit leadership, and community engagement. These experiences continue to shape his approach to leadership and service while providing valuable insight into the challenges and opportunities facing mission-driven organizations.

“We are honored to welcome Bill Buchanan to Children’s Harbor’s Board of Directors,” said Tiffani Dhooge, President & CEO of Children’s Harbor. “Bill’s heart and extensive experience in nonprofit leadership make him a valuable addition to our Board. We look forward to the insight and passion he will bring as we continue working to create brighter futures for the youth and families we serve.”

Children’s Harbor is a nationally accredited child welfare organization based in South Florida, dedicated to strengthening families in crisis and supporting teens in foster care. The nonprofit provides safe residential housing, specialized trauma care, life skills, and support for teens, their younger siblings, and teen mothers affected by the trauma of abuse. The addition of Bill to the Board of Directors will help program expansion and strategic growth efforts for the organization and the families it serves.

To learn more about Children’s Harbor and how you can get involved or support, please visit childrensharbor.org or call (954) 252- 3072.

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About Children’s Harbor:

Established in 1996, Children’s Harbor is a nationally accredited child welfare organization with a mission to help strengthen families who are struggling in our community, while providing safe shelter and support to teens in foster care so that they may grow into healthy, educated and productive adults.

With the belief that children should feel safe, that family is worth fighting for and that cycles can be broken, Children’s Harbor provides a harbor of hope and healing for children who have been impacted by the trauma of child abuse. The main campus in Pembroke Pines provides a supportive family environment for teenagers in foster care and their younger siblings. The family support services program prevents kids from coming into foster care by providing free in-home counseling and support to families who are struggling in the community. Additionally, Brown’s Harbor is a supportive housing community dedicated to serving young adults, aged 18-23, who have aged out of the foster care system. These young adults are provided with affordable housing and the wrap-around support and independent living programs necessary to help them overcome their trauma and navigate through the early stages of adulthood.

To learn more about Children's Harbor and the difference we are making in the lives of children affected by trauma and abuse, please visit childrensharbor.org.



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