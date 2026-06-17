Richmond District Traffic Alert: A Section of Stone Horse Creek Road to Close in Hanover County for Pipe Replacement Project

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close Route 670 (Stone Horse Creek Road) at Route 673 (Howards Mill Road) in Hanover County for a pipe replacement project. Work will be Wednesday, June 24, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Access to residences will be maintained during the operation.

Through-traffic drivers should follow the posted detour:

Eastbound Traffic: Travel west to Howards Mill Road and then go north on Howards Mill Road, east on Route 611 (Saint Peters Church Road), southeast on Route 675 (Alburn Mill Road), back to Stone Horse Creek Road.

Westbound Traffic: Travel east on Stone Horse Creek Road, northwest on Alburn Mill Road, west on Saint Peters Church Road, south on Howards Mill Road, back to Stone Horse Creek Road.

Drivers may contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) to ask questions or to report hazardous road conditions.

Updated traffic information is available on 511Virginia at 511.vdot.virginia.gov and on the free 511Virginia app for mobile devices.