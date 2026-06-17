Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm Offering Free Lyft Rides Across Wisconsin This Fourth of July

Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm

Initiative Aims to Prevent Drunk Driving and Help Wisconsin Families Celebrate Safely

At Pemberton, we're proud to support our communities in meaningful ways, and this is one opportunity to help prevent tragedies before they happen.” — Will Pemberton

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Wisconsin families prepare to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, cookouts, and gatherings, Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm is encouraging everyone to make a plan for a safe ride home To help reduce impaired driving and keep Wisconsin roads safer, the firm will provide up to 300 free Lyft rides worth up to $20 each on July 4th for eligible Wisconsin residents.The Fourth of July consistently ranks among the most dangerous holidays on Wisconsin roadways, with alcohol-related crashes contributing to more than 38% of traffic fatalities during the holiday weekend. For the team at Pemberton, those statistics are more than numbers—they represent lives changed in an instant."Every year, we see the devastating consequences of preventable crashes," said Will Pemberton, founder of Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm. "If a free ride helps someone make a safer choice and get home without incident, then we've accomplished exactly what we set out to do. We want people to enjoy the holiday, celebrate with friends and family, and make it home safely."The free ride program is available in Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Eau Claire, La Crosse, Appleton, Waukesha, Baraboo, and Sun Prairie.To qualify, a Lyft ride must start or end in one of the eligible cities and be taken between 9:00 a.m. on July 4 and 9:00 a.m. on July 5. The offer is limited to one ride per Lyft account and will end once all 300 rides have been claimed.The initiative reflects Pemberton's broader commitment to investing in the communities it serves. Throughout the year, the firm supports charitable organizations, hosts community events, and creates programs designed to make Wisconsin a safer place to live, work, and raise a family."At Pemberton, our commitment to people extends beyond the cases we handle," Pemberton said. "We're proud to support our communities in meaningful ways, and this is one opportunity to help prevent tragedies before they happen."Residents can learn more and claim a ride code by visiting the Safe Ride Home page on the firm's website.About Pemberton Personal Injury Law FirmPemberton Personal Injury Law Firm proudly represents injured individuals and families across Wisconsin. With more than 1,100 five-star reviews and offices in Madison, Baraboo, Sun Prairie, and Eau Claire, the firm handles car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, wrongful death claims, slip and falls, dog bites, pedestrian and bicycle accidents, rideshare accidents, nursing home abuse, traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, product liability claims, and other serious personal injury matters. The firm's promise is simple: We don't get paid unless you do.

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