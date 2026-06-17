Sancus Insurance Agency Joins Choice Financial Group, Adding to Growing Presence in Metro New York

Choice Financial Group Sancus Insurance Agency

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Choice Financial Group is pleased to welcome Sancus Insurance Agency to its growing national network of independent agencies. Based in Islandia, New York and founded in 2015, Sancus Insurance Agency has built a reputation for helping businesses navigate complex insurance challenges with tailored solutions and hands-on service. The firm’s approach centers around protecting clients through strategic risk management and long-term partnership. The Sancus/Choice partnership was effective February 1st, 2026.“We’re excited to welcome Andrew Nigri and Sancus Insurance Agency to Choice,” said Bob Hilb, CEO of Choice Financial Group. “They’ve built a strong business rooted in relationships, trust, and thoughtful risk management. Their expertise and client-first mindset make them an excellent fit for our platform.”Sancus Insurance Agency will continue operating from its office on Long Island while gaining access to the expanded resources, carrier relationships, and operational support of Choice Financial Group.“Our focus has always been on helping clients protect what they’ve built and making sure they feel supported every step of the way,” said Andrew Nigri, Principal of Sancus Insurance Agency. “Joining Choice allows us to continue delivering that same level of service while creating new opportunities for growth and collaboration.”This partnership reflects Choice Financial Group’s continued strategy of aligning with firms that bring specialized expertise, strong local relationships, and a commitment to delivering meaningful client solutions.About Choice Financial Group: Choice Financial Group is a leading insurance agency with institutional capital support from Northlane Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm managing more than $1 billion of committed equity capital. Choice is expanding its market presence through organic growth initiatives and targeted investments. Choice is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and has 45 offices in over 18 states.For agency partnership opportunities, contact:Bob Hilb, Chairman & CEObob.hilb@choiceins.comFor media inquiries, contact:

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