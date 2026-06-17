Biotech Founder David Craig Releases The New Rules of Biotech: A Founder’s Guide to Building Great Companies

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New book draws on four decades of biotechnology experience to help founders, investors and operators navigate today’s evolving capital and regulatory landscape.

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- David R. Craig, MBA, founder and chief executive officer of Sarcomatrix Therapeutics and a biotechnology industry veteran with nearly 40 years of experience, today announced the publication of The New Rules of Biotech: A Founder’s Guide to Building Great Companies, a new book offering practical guidance for founders, investors, and operators navigating today’s evolving biotechnology landscape.The book arrives at a pivotal moment for the biotechnology industry. The funding environment that fueled the 2020–2021 biotech boom has shifted dramatically, with investors placing greater emphasis on capital efficiency, milestone-driven execution, and clear paths to value creation. As regulatory expectations evolve and development timelines lengthen, founders are increasingly required to build companies with operational discipline from day one.Drawing on nearly four decades of experience across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, company building, and investing, Craig provides a practical framework for building biotechnology companies in today’s market. Having worked in the life sciences industry since 1986, Craig has founded and advised multiple biotechnology ventures spanning drug development, capital formation, regulatory strategy, and commercialization. His experience across scientific, operational, and investment roles informs a practical approach to building sustainable biotechnology companies.The guide explores critical topics including financing strategy, milestone-based fundraising, non-dilutive capital, regulatory planning, asset development, manufacturing considerations, strategic partnerships, and exit planning. It also examines broader structural shifts reshaping the biotechnology industry, including evolving venture financing dynamics, increasing emphasis on capital efficiency, and the growing importance of disciplined execution throughout drug development."The biotech playbook written for 2021 no longer works," said Craig. "Capital markets, regulatory expectations, and development timelines have all evolved. I wrote this book to provide founders and investors with a practical guide for building companies in the environment that exists today. Strong science remains essential, but scientific innovation alone is no longer enough. Successful biotech companies must pair breakthrough science with thoughtful capital allocation, operational discipline, and clearly defined milestones that move therapies closer to patients."Craig's perspective is informed not only by decades in biotechnology, but also by his leadership of Sarcomatrix Therapeutics, where the company is advancing S-969, its lead therapeutic candidate for muscle-wasting diseases, toward first-in-human studies. Founded in part through Craig's personal connection to rare genetic muscle diseases, Sarcomatrix is focused on translating scientific innovation into meaningful therapies for patients with significant unmet needs.The New Rules of Biotech: A Founder’s Guide to Building Great Companies is now available in paperback and Kindle editions.AvailabilityThe New Rules of Biotech: A Founder’s Guide to Building Great Companies is published by D. Craig Consulting LLC and is available now through Amazon.• Paperback: $24.99• Kindle: $14.99Purchase on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H4WZV6CW Kindle edition: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GX38YLJ7 Additional distribution through Apple Books, Kobo, Google Play, and IngramSpark is forthcoming.Formats: Paperback and KindleCategory: Business & Money; Business Development & EntrepreneurshipISBN: 979-8-9965766-0-9Publication Date: June 6, 2026About The AuthorDavid Craig, MBA is the founder and chief executive officer of Sarcomatrix Therapeutics and principal of D. Craig Consulting LLC. A pharmaceutical executive with more than 30 years of experience, Craig has led and scaled organizations across biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, with expertise spanning drug development, commercialization, company building, and investing.Throughout his career, Craig has been a member of, and led, teams responsible for the commercialization of blockbuster, first-in-class, and market-leading therapies, including EPOGEN(epoetin alfa), NEUPOGEN(filgrastim), HEPSERA(adefovir dipivoxil), and ANDEXXA(andexanet alfa). He has held leadership roles at Amgen, Sequus Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Portola Pharmaceuticals, and the University of Nevada, Reno Licensing Office.Craig earned a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from South Dakota State University and an MBA from the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School. The New Rules of Biotech: A Founder’s Guide to Building Great Companies is his first book.About Sarcomatrix TherapeuticsSarcomatrix Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapies for rare neuromuscular diseases. The company was spun out of the Burkin Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno, with foundational technology licensed through the Nevada Center for Applied Research (NVCAR). Sarcomatrix is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.Media Contact:

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