Intellian Opens New California Manufacturing Campus to Fuel Global NGSO Satellite Boom

Intellian's. new US manufacturing base has opened in Orange County, California.

CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intellian Technologies, a leading global provider of satellite communication antennas and ground gateway solutions, today announced the opening of its new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Orange County, California.Marking the company’s first large-scale international manufacturing campus, this expansive facility is now fully operational to meet the surging global demand for ground infrastructure driven by the rapid expansion of Non-Geostationary Satellite Orbit (NGSO) satellite networks.The new 75,500 sq ft facility represents a monumental milestone in Intellian’s global expansion. It significantly boosts the company’s global production capacity, supplementing its existing two manufacturing campuses in Seoul, South Korea.The new California campus also serves as Intellian's new U.S. headquarters, establishing a high-capacity North American operational hub. As the critical link connecting billions of dollars of satellite networks in space to businesses on the ground, Intellian’s technology powers global connectivity across government, enterprise, maritime, and aviation sectors. The company maintains strategic partnerships with more key satellite network operators and specialist distribution partners than any other manufacturer in the satellite communications ecosystem.Crucially, this strategic investment addresses the increasing market need for supply chain resilience in the satellite communications sector. By bringing large-scale U.S. production closer to key markets, the new facility ensures a highly secure, scalable, and responsive supply chain for customers worldwide.Key manufacturing lines feature Intellian’s Gateway Antenna Systems for NGSO networks, alongside the company’s expanding range of government, tactical, and WGS approved multi-band military user terminals. This dual-focus ensures Intellian is uniquely positioned to serve growing demand across both commercial and government-related sectors.“Establishing our first full-scale international manufacturing campus in California is a defining milestone in our global expansion strategy,” said Eric Sung, CEO of Intellian. “The explosive growth of NGSO and multi-orbit networks has made advanced, reliable ground infrastructure more critical than ever. In addition to significantly increasing our capacity to keep pace with this demand, our new campus enables us to provide our partners with greater supply chain resilience and agility. Ground segment technology is the backbone of these new networks, and we now have the scale and pace operators require to successfully deploy our Gateway Antenna Systems to complete their networks.”About Intellian Technologies, Inc.Intellian Technologies Inc. (KOSDAQ: 189300) is a global leader in satellite connectivity solutions, enabling reliable communications across land, sea, air, and space. Since its founding in 2004, Intellian has delivered end-to-end systems tailored to the evolving needs of the Mobility, Energy, Defense, Government, and Enterprise sectors.Driven by customer insight and emerging market demands, Intellian develops advanced technologies that support mission-critical operations and open new market opportunities. Its product portfolio includes flat panel and parabolic terminals, integrated gateways, and platform-level solutions designed for both commercial and defense applications - all with a focus on multi-orbit compatibility and next-generation satellite networks. Through continuous investment in R&D and global field operations, Intellian empowers organizations worldwide to stay agile, informed, and connected.For more information, please visit: www.intelliantech.com For more information including interview, filming and photiography opportunities contact:Graham BuckleySenior Client ConsultantKnights Media & Public RelationsT +44 (0)20 3653 0200 (London) +44 (0)1872 630 100 (Cornwall)​M +44 (0)78 72 138 670​E Graham@knightsmpr.com​Visit www.knightsmpr.com or follow us on LinkedIn | Bluesky | Instagram | FacebookShaping perceptions with integrity and influence.M&A Today Global Awards 2025, Winner “Marine & Maritime PR”​​Corporate LiveWire Excellence Awards 2024, Multi Award Winner “PR Agency of the Year”​​Maritime UK Awards 2023, Finalist “International Trade”Bulldog PR Awards 2022, Winner “Best New Agency”Corporate LiveWire Innovation & Excellence Awards 2022, Winner “New PR Agency of the Year”Logistics Warehouse and Supply Chain Awards 2022, Winner “Best Marine & Maritime PR Experts ‑ UK”Campaign Experience Awards 2022, FinalistPRmomentAwards 2022, FinalistStartUp Awards National Series 2022, Finalist

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