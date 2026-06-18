ALM Mazda Macon Introduces Complimentary Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty on Eligible New Mazda Models

This warranty ensures our customers can enjoy every drive knowing ALM Mazda Macon stands behind their vehicle” — General Manager

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALM Mazda Macon has announced the launch of its Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty, now included with every qualifying new Mazda sold at the dealership. This long‑term protection program underscores ALM Mazda Macon’s commitment to delivering exceptional value, transparent ownership, and long‑lasting confidence for drivers throughout Middle Georgia.

The new warranty program provides extended protection for the most essential components of a vehicle’s performance—the engine, transmission, and drivetrain systems. Offered at no additional cost, the coverage is designed to shield customers from unexpected repair expenses for as long as they own their Mazda.

“At ALM Mazda Macon, we believe peace of mind should come standard,” said the general manager of ALM Mazda Macon. “Mazda owners expect reliability, and this warranty is our promise to support them mile after mile. It reflects our dedication to customer trust, long‑term value, and a superior ownership experience.”

A wide range of new Mazda models—including favorites like the Mazda3, CX‑30, CX‑5, CX‑50, and CX‑90—qualify for the program, provided they meet ALM’s strict inspection and quality standards. The free lifetime powertrain warranty is honored nationwide, allowing customers to receive covered repairs at any licensed repair facility across the United States.

Highlights of the ALM Mazda Macon Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty:

Lifetime coverage for as long as the original owner keeps the vehicle

No additional cost—included automatically with qualifying purchases

Nationwide repair eligibility at certified service centers

Coverage of critical powertrain components including engine, transmission, and drivetrain

Exclusions that help preserve long‑term value for the original owner

A Commitment to Mazda Drivers Across Middle Georgia:

The introduction of this warranty aligns with ALM Mazda Macon’s mission to provide a streamlined, customer‑first buying experience backed by long‑term support. As Mazda continues to grow in popularity for its craftsmanship, performance, and design, the dealership is expanding its offerings to meet the needs of drivers seeking durability and dependable protection.

“Choosing a new Mazda should feel exciting and secure from day one,” the general manager added. “This warranty ensures our customers can enjoy every drive knowing ALM Mazda Macon stands behind their vehicle.”

Customers can explore qualifying inventory and learn more about the Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty by visiting ALMMazdaMacon.com or stopping by the dealership’s Macon, GA location.

Frequently Asked Questions — ALM Mazda Macon

What is the Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty?

The Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty at ALM Mazda Macon provides complimentary coverage for essential powertrain components—including the engine, transmission, and drive axle assemblies—on qualifying new Mazda vehicles. Coverage remains active for the entire duration of your ownership when Mazda’s recommended maintenance schedule is followed.

Which vehicles qualify?

Eligibility applies to select new Mazda models purchased from ALM Mazda Macon. Electric vehicles, commercially used vehicles, and vehicles modified from factory specifications are not eligible. Contact the dealership for full qualification details.

Is there an extra charge?

No. The warranty is included at no additional cost with every qualifying new Mazda purchase from ALM Mazda Macon.

How do I keep the warranty active?

Owners must follow Mazda’s maintenance schedule, including oil and filter changes every 12 months or 10,000 miles (whichever comes first). Keep all service receipts. A complimentary inspection is required every 30,000 miles at ALM Mazda Macon, with a 30‑day or 1,500‑mile grace period.

Can I service my Mazda elsewhere?

Yes. Routine maintenance may be completed at any licensed repair facility. However, the required 30,000‑mile inspections must be performed at ALM Mazda Macon. Always retain verifiable service records.

How do I file a claim?

Bring your vehicle and maintenance documentation to the ALM Mazda Macon service department. A technician will diagnose the issue, and if eligible, the repair will be processed through the warranty administrator.

Is the warranty transferable?

No. The Lifetime Powertrain Warranty applies only to the original purchaser and cannot be transferred.

Where is ALM Mazda Macon located?

ALM Mazda Macon proudly serves customers across Macon, Warner Robins, Byron, and Middle Georgia.

3056 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA 31210

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