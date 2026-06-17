Diamond View Analytics Expands to 100 Sabermetrics and Advanced Visualizations for Professional and Collegiate Baseball

Innovation milestone delivers deeper baseball player performance analysis through integrated analytics, 3D modeling, advanced dashboards, and generative AI.

Reaching 100 sabermetrics is more than a number. It's about giving MLB clubs and college programs a complete analytical environment.” — Wade Elliott, President

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diamond View Analytics , an AI-powered baseball analytics platform built for player development, scouting, recruiting, and performance optimization, today announced a major innovation milestone with the expansion of its platform to include 100 sabermetrics supported by advanced dashboards, rich visualizations, 3D modeling, and generative AI-powered analysis.The milestone significantly expands the analytical capabilities available to Major League Baseball organizations, collegiate baseball programs, coaches, analysts, scouts, and recruiting departments seeking a more complete understanding of player performance and development."The game has reached a point where elite organizations are generating more data than ever before, but much of that information still exists in silos," said Wade Elliott, President of Diamond View Analytics. "Reaching 100 sabermetrics is more than a number. It's about giving MLB clubs and college programs a complete analytical environment where advanced metrics, biomechanics, player development, scouting, and recruiting data come together in one place. We believe this represents the next evolution of data-driven baseball."For decades, baseball organizations relied heavily on traditional statistics such as batting average, RBIs, and pitcher wins to evaluate performance. While valuable, these metrics often fail to capture the underlying factors that contribute to winning baseball games. Sabermetrics emerged to provide a more objective, data-driven approach to evaluating player value, performance trends, and future potential through advanced statistical analysis.Today, however, the challenge is no longer access to data. Baseball programs are inundated with information generated from ball tracking systems, biomechanics platforms, bat sensors, video analysis tools, player development systems, and recruiting databases. The data required to generate meaningful sabermetric insights is often fragmented across disconnected technologies, forcing coaches and analysts to manually aggregate, normalize, and interpret information before actionable decisions can be made.Diamond View Analytics was built specifically to solve that challenge.The platform integrates data from leading baseball technologies, creating a unified environment where coaches, analysts, scouts, and player development personnel can evaluate performance through a single lens. By connecting biomechanics, ball tracking, hitting, pitching, defensive, and recruiting data, Diamond View Analytics transforms disconnected information into actionable intelligence.The addition of 100 sabermetrics further strengthens that vision. Users can analyze advanced performance indicators across hitting, pitching, defense, baserunning, and player valuation, including metrics such as WAR, wRC+, wOBA, FIP, xFIP, sprint speed, and other modern analytical benchmarks. Rather than presenting metrics as isolated statistics, Diamond View Analytics enhances them with interactive visualizations, advanced dashboards, trend analysis, and 3D modeling that help coaches and players better understand the relationship between mechanics, performance, and outcomes.At the center of the platform is Diamond View Analytics' Virtual Coach, an AI-powered assistant designed to translate complex analytics into actionable insight. Users can ask questions in natural language, compare player performance, identify development opportunities, evaluate trends, and receive instant answers powered by the full breadth of integrated data within the platform.Diamond View Analytics is an AI-powered baseball analytics platform built for professional and collegiate baseball organizations. The platform unifies player development, scouting, recruiting, biomechanics, ball tracking, and performance analytics into a single environment, helping teams transform complex data into competitive advantage through advanced visualization, integrated workflows, and generative AI-powered insights.

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