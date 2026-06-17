Surcheros® Expands Presence in Perry with New Houston Lake Road / Perry Parkway Location

The First 50 Customers on June 23 Receive Free Burritos for a Year!

PERRY, GA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surcheros® , the community favorite known for bold flavors and Southern hospitality, is officially opening its newest location in Perry. The new restaurant, located at 1818 Houston Lake Rd, will host a multi-day grand opening celebration starting on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.The expansion is led by franchisees Kyle and Debbie Cullars, along with their sons Taylor and Connor, who also own and operate Surcheros locations in Milledgeville, Warner Robins, and Lake Oconee. This new location was selected to serve the fast-growing Perry community, ensuring a convenient experience for every guest.To celebrate the new location, Surcheros is hosting a series of community events:- Tuesday, June 23: The festivities kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Perry Area Chamber of Commerce at 10:30 am.~The Big Giveaway: Surcheros is giving away Free Burritos for a Year* to the first 50 guests who make a purchase and scan their receipt in the Surcheros app - Wednesday, June 24: Surcheros will host a Give Back Day, where a portion of the day’s proceeds will be donated to The HALO Group , a local vocational and life skills day program serving adults with developmental disabilities and autism.- Thursday, June 25: It’s Free T-Shirt Day! Guests can snag a Surcheros shirt while supplies last."We are honored to bring our passion for fresh food and community connection to Perry," said Kyle Cullars, Co-Owner of Surcheros Perry. "Our family is eager to welcome our new neighbors into our doors to experience the same quality and hospitality that our guests in Milledgeville, Warner Robins, and Lake Oconee have come to love."The new location features all the fan favorites including freshly made bowls, tacos, grilled burritos, and quesadillas with a choice of premium meats and vegetables. The menu also includes a selection of more than 25 toppings and a variety of signature sauces."The expansion into Perry marks an exciting milestone for the brand," added Luke Christian, Founder and CEO of Surcheros. "Seeing the Cullars family continue to invest in their home state of Georgia reinforces the commitment to community and authentic hospitality that defines Surcheros. We are proud to share our menu with the people of Perry."The Perry location offers a spacious dine-in area. For those on the go, the restaurant offers pickup with reserved curbside parking, plus catering and delivery through DoorDash and Uber Eats. The location will initially be open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 am to 9:00 pm and will add Sunday hours in the near future.For more information, visit www.surcheros.com or follow us on social media at @Surcheros.*Offer valid for the first 50 guests who make a purchase at the restaurant and scan their receipt through the Surcheros app on June 23rd. Winners will receive 52 entrées, one per week, credited to their rewards account. Must be used within the week of credit. Participants must be a minimum of 16 years old.About SurcherosLuke Christian launched Surcheros in 2007 with a simple formula in mind: combine bold Tex-Mex flavors with the Southern hospitality of his youth. Each meal is custom made to order. Guests can build burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, salads, and more by choosing from freshly grilled meats and a wide selection of toppings and signature sauces. The family-friendly menu also offers meals for the Lil' Ones with their kids menu and catering options for groups of 10 or more.Surcheros is pleased to serve guests throughout the southeast and looks forward to continued expansion. In 2026, Surcheros earned a spot on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, further validating its growing momentum and commitment to excellence.Interested in joining the Surcheros family? Learn more at www.surcheros.com/franchising

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