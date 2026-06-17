REDCOM Releases Sigma 4.4: FIPS 140-3 Cryptography & Redesigned Windows Client Deliver Unified Comms Control at the Edge
New grid-based layout puts all channels, radio status information, PTT controls, video, & chat messages on a single pane of glass without switching between apps
“In a combat environment, seconds matter. During critical phases of an operation, our users can’t afford to waste seconds due to friction created by juggling multiple applications to do their job,” said John Kelliher, Director of Strategy and R&D at REDCOM. “These major enhancements in the latest release of Sigma and Sigma Client reduce that friction by providing an intuitive layout to manage and control all your communication assets from a single application.”
New features include:
Grid-based channel view in the Windows Client:
Drag-and-drop customization of widget location
Enhanced integration with external PTT devices/headsets
Visual indicator for the current talker
Individually mute/unmute channels
PTT to an individual channel, groups of channels, or all channels at once
Radio connectivity with real-time status reporting to channel clients, including:
Radio presence/connectivity status
Plaintext/ciphertext status
Preset number and name
Waveform information
FIPS 140-3 validated cryptography
To see these new features in action, check out the features overview video below.
For more details, please download the Sigma 4.4 Feature List pdf here.
About REDCOM
REDCOM Laboratories, Inc. specializes in the development of advanced strategic, operational, and tactical communication solutions with a focus on interoperability, flexibility, and ease of use. REDCOM's tactical products are optimized for low size, weight, and power (SWaP), making them the ideal communications core for denied environments and deployments to the tactical edge. REDCOM's customers include all branches of the military, government agencies, emergency responders, integrators, and enterprises. All REDCOM products are proudly designed, built, and supported in the United States. For more information, visit www.redcom.com.
Benjamin Roesch
REDCOM Laboratories, Inc.
+1 585-924-6500
marketing@redcom.com
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Sigma v 4.4 & Sigma Client for Windows v. 6.4 Features Overview
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