ALM Hyundai Macon Announces Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty on Qualifying New Hyundai Models

This warranty is our pledge to stand behind the Hyundai vehicles we sell. It represents our dedication to reliability, customer trust, and support that continues well after the sale.” — General Manager

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALM Hyundai Macon, a growing force in Middle Georgia’s automotive landscape, has introduced its Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty, now automatically included with every eligible new Hyundai model sold at the dealership. This long‑term protection initiative reflects ALM Hyundai Macon’s commitment to delivering stronger value, transparent ownership, and lasting confidence for drivers throughout Macon, Warner Robins, and the surrounding region.

The Lifetime Powertrain Warranty provides extended coverage for the vehicle systems that owners rely on most: the engine, transmission, drive axle, and key internally lubricated components. Offered at no additional charge, the program is designed to safeguard customers from unexpected repair costs for the entire duration of their ownership.

“At ALM Hyundai Macon, we believe every customer deserves long‑term peace of mind,” said the general manager of ALM Hyundai Macon. “This warranty is our pledge to stand behind the Hyundai vehicles we sell. It represents our dedication to reliability, customer trust, and support that continues well after the sale.”

A wide range of new Hyundai models—including popular choices such as Elantra, Tucson, Santa Fe, and Palisade—qualify for the program, provided they meet ALM’s strict quality and inspection standards. Coverage is honored nationwide, giving owners the flexibility to receive approved repairs at any licensed repair facility across the United States.

Key Benefits of the Free ALM Lifetime Powertrain Warranty

Lifetime protection for as long as the original owner keeps the vehicle

Zero cost to the customer—no fees or hidden add‑ons

Nationwide coverage at certified repair facilities

Transferability exclusions that help preserve long‑term value

Comprehensive powertrain component coverage including engine, transmission, and drivetrain systems

The introduction of this warranty program supports ALM Hyundai Macon’s mission to provide exceptional value, competitive pricing, and a streamlined buying experience. As Hyundai continues to gain momentum across Georgia, the dealership is expanding its offerings to meet the needs of drivers seeking durability, affordability, and dependable long‑term protection.

“Purchasing a new Hyundai should feel secure from day one,” the general manager added. “This warranty ensures our customers can enjoy every mile with confidence, knowing ALM Hyundai Macon stands behind their vehicle.”

Customers can explore qualifying inventory and learn more about the Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty by visiting ALMHyundaiMacon.com or stopping by the dealership’s location in Macon, GA.

Frequently Asked Questions — ALM Hyundai Macon

What does the Lifetime Powertrain Warranty include?

The Lifetime Powertrain Warranty offered by ALM Hyundai Macon provides complimentary protection for key powertrain components—including the engine, transmission, and drive axle assemblies—on qualifying new Hyundai models. This coverage remains active for the entire duration of your ownership, provided you follow Hyundai’s recommended maintenance guidelines.

Which Hyundai models are eligible?

Eligibility applies to select new vehicles purchased directly from ALM Hyundai Macon. Electric vehicles, commercially used vehicles, and models that have been altered from their original factory configuration do not qualify. Customers may consult the dealership for complete eligibility requirements.

Is there an additional cost for the warranty?

No. The Lifetime Powertrain Warranty is automatically included with every qualifying new Hyundai purchased from ALM Hyundai Macon. There are no added fees, surcharges, or optional packages required to receive this benefit.

How do I keep my warranty in good standing?

To maintain active coverage, owners must adhere to Hyundai’s maintenance schedule. At minimum, oil and filter changes must be completed every 12 months or 10,000 miles—whichever occurs first. Keep all service receipts with mileage and dates recorded. A complimentary inspection is required every 30,000 miles at ALM Hyundai Macon, with a grace allowance of 30 days or 1,500 miles.

Can I service my vehicle somewhere other than ALM Hyundai Macon?

Yes. Routine maintenance may be performed at any licensed repair facility. However, the mandatory 30,000‑mile inspections must be completed at ALM Hyundai Macon to maintain warranty eligibility. Regardless of where service is performed, owners must keep verifiable receipts showing mileage and service dates.

How do I submit a warranty claim?

To initiate a claim, bring your vehicle and maintenance records to the ALM Hyundai Macon service department. A certified technician will evaluate the issue, and if the repair qualifies, it will be processed and completed through the warranty administrator.

Is the warranty transferable to another owner?

No. The Lifetime Powertrain Warranty applies exclusively to the original purchaser and cannot be transferred to subsequent owners.

Where is ALM Hyundai Macon located?

ALM Hyundai Macon proudly serves drivers throughout Macon, Warner Robins, Byron, and Middle Georgia. Visit the dealership for directions, inventory, or service assistance at:

ALM Hyundai Macon

3010 Riverside Drive, Macon, GA 31210

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