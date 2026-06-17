Influential Women Recognizes Lynn S. Russell, Ed.D., Advancing Allied Health Education And Academic Leadership

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interim Dean at Southwest Tennessee Community College Champions Student Success, Rigorous Training, and Workforce-Ready Healthcare ProgramsMemphis, Tennessee — Lynn S. Russell, Ed.D., is the Interim Dean of Health and Natural Sciences at Southwest Tennessee Community College, where she provides strategic leadership for a diverse portfolio of allied health and science programs that prepare students for careers in some of healthcare’s most essential fields. Her oversight includes programs in nursing, EMS/paramedic services, radiologic technology, medical laboratory technology, pharmacy technician studies, physical therapist assistant education, and biotechnology.With an Ed.D. in Higher and Adult Education and more than a decade of progressive leadership experience in higher education, Dr. Russell has built a reputation for fostering collaboration, promoting academic excellence, and creating learning environments that support both faculty effectiveness and student achievement. Her leadership style is grounded in active listening, thoughtful problem-solving, and a commitment to helping others reach their full potential.Before assuming her current role, Dr. Russell served as Chair of the Department of Dental Hygiene at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. A registered dental hygienist with decades of experience in both clinical practice and education, she played a vital role in advancing program development, strengthening faculty collaboration, and maintaining rigorous academic standards designed to prepare graduates for licensure and successful careers in patient care.Her contributions to dental hygiene education extend beyond a single institution. Earlier in her career, Dr. Russell held instructional leadership positions with Concorde Career Colleges, where she helped develop and implement dental hygiene curricula used across multiple campuses. She has also dedicated years of service as a CPR instructor, further demonstrating her commitment to educating future healthcare professionals and promoting community health and safety.Throughout her career, Dr. Russell has remained deeply invested in the advancement of allied health education. Her professional philosophy centers on integrity, accountability, and the belief that education has the power to transform lives and strengthen communities. She is passionate about accreditation, continuous quality improvement, and ensuring that educational programs remain aligned with evolving workforce demands and public health priorities.An engaged leader within her profession, Dr. Russell has served in numerous capacities within state and local dental hygiene organizations, including as president of the Tennessee Dental Hygienists Association. Her dedication to mentorship, teaching excellence, and professional service has been recognized through multiple awards and accolades throughout her career.Dr. Russell attributes much of her success to determination, a strong work ethic, and the unwavering encouragement she received from her father. Throughout her life, he consistently reminded her that she could accomplish anything she set her mind to. His confidence in her abilities helped shape her own belief in what was possible and inspired her to persevere through challenges and pursue opportunities with courage and resilience.The most meaningful career advice Dr. Russell has carried with her echoes those same lessons from her father: that with perseverance, hard work, and dedication, any goal can be achieved. This philosophy has guided her professional journey and continues to influence how she mentors students and colleagues alike. She believes that progress is built through consistency, effort, and maintaining confidence in one’s ability to overcome obstacles.When advising young women entering healthcare education and clinical practice, Dr. Russell emphasizes the importance of preparation and commitment. She notes that healthcare programs are demanding by design, requiring students to master both theoretical knowledge and clinical skills to provide safe, effective patient care. She encourages future professionals not to seek shortcuts but instead to embrace the rigor of their training, recognizing that thorough preparation is essential to professional competence and patient well-being.According to Dr. Russell, one of the greatest challenges facing healthcare education today is motivating and inspiring a new generation of students while maintaining the high standards necessary to protect the integrity of the profession. She also expresses concern regarding increasingly accelerated educational models that may compromise the depth of preparation required for healthcare practitioners to accurately identify and treat disease.At the same time, she views these challenges as opportunities to strengthen healthcare education by reaffirming the importance of comprehensive training and fostering a culture of excellence. By maintaining rigorous standards and encouraging students to fully engage in the learning process, educators can help ensure that future clinicians are prepared to meet the complex needs of the patients and communities they will serve.In both her professional and personal life, honesty and integrity remain the values Dr. Russell holds most dear. These principles guide her leadership decisions, shape her interactions with others, and establish the foundation of trust essential to effective education and healthcare practice. Whether mentoring students, collaborating with faculty, or supporting institutional initiatives, she strives to lead with authenticity, accountability, and compassion.Through her dedication to academic leadership, student success, and the advancement of allied health education, Dr. Lynn S. Russell continues to make a lasting impact on the healthcare workforce. Her commitment to excellence ensures that future generations of healthcare professionals are equipped not only with the knowledge and technical skills they need to succeed, but also with the integrity and professionalism necessary to provide exceptional care.Learn More about Dr. Lynn S. Russell:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/lynns-russell Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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