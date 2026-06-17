Masabi Wins Sourcewell Contract, Giving 50,000+ Public Agencies a Fast-Track Route to Modern Fare Collection

New award enables transit agencies across the US and Canada to procure Masabi’s award-winning Justride fare payments platform directly

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Masabi, the global leader in enterprise-grade SaaS fare collection for public transit, today announced it has been awarded a cooperative purchasing contract with Sourcewell under its "Transportation Services Payment Solutions" category. The agreement gives transit agencies a faster, simpler route to adopting modern fare payment systems by removing a lengthy direct procurement process and allowing them to fast-track innovation.Sourcewell conducts a rigorous, nationally competitive solicitation process on behalf of public agencies, evaluating and awarding cooperative purchasing contracts that satisfy public procurement requirements. Having been awarded a contract through that process, Masabi's Justride platform and many hardware options are now available for direct procurement by public agencies, municipalities, counties, tribal governments, and transit authorities across the US and Canada through the Sourcewell cooperative purchasing program.Justride is Masabi's open, enterprise-grade SaaS platform, covering the full spectrum of fare payments from Mobile Ticketing to Account-Based Ticketing (ABT) and Open Payments. Agencies can procure the complete platform or a standalone module and expand their solution over time as needs and budgets evolve, with a platform designed from the ground up to meet the needs of all riders, including the unbanked and underbanked.Through the Sourcewell Master Service Agreement, public organizations can move straight to procurement, as Sourcewell contracts satisfy competitive public solicitation requirements on behalf of member agencies, providing the procurement documentation and audit trail that public bodies need to move forward with confidence. Agencies benefit from pre-negotiated, highly competitive rates secured through Sourcewell's national buying power, ensuring maximum efficiency of public budgets. And, unlike single-state purchasing vehicles that often restrict out-of-state procurement, the Sourcewell contract is offered across the US and Canada, allowing agencies to adopt Justride without cross-border legal complications."Public agencies want to deliver better journeys for their riders, but procurement can slow that ambition down," said Brian Zanghi, CEO at Masabi. "This contract removes that friction, giving agencies a fast, low-risk path to modern fare payments. We are delighted to partner with Sourcewell to put enterprise-grade fare technology within easy reach of communities of all sizes."Masabi powers fare payments for more than 300 transit agencies worldwide, with the Justride platform processing over $1 billion in fare transactions annually across networks ranging from small community operators to some of the largest and most complex systems. With this Sourcewell contract in place, more communities across the US and Canada can now access that same world-class fare technology on terms that match their scale, timeline, and budget.

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