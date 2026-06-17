Guardian Resilience Teams promote holistic health, culture of fitness

As the nation’s newest military service, the Space Force continues to refine how Guardians meet the demands of operating in, from and to the space domain. This evolution aligns with the Department of War’s broader shift toward managing the warfighter with the same rigor and accountability applied to any mission‑critical capability - emphasizing disciplined evaluation, sustained performance, and long‑term readiness.

Central to that effort is a transition from traditional fitness models to Holistic Health Approach, an integrated and preventative approach that prioritizes the enduring health, performance and resilience of Guardians.

The U.S. Space Force established fitness‑for‑duty standards in its first Human Performance and Readiness manual, SPFMAN 36-2905, in September 2025, introducing leadership actions at the unit and squadron levels to further develop the service’s Holistic Health Approach.

What is the Holistic Health Approach?

In 2023, U.S. Space Force Headquarters released a memo outlining HHA for uniformed Guardians and its three elements: performance health optimization practices, education, and a two‑year, voluntary Continuous Fitness Assessment study with Air Force Research Laboratory, which is now in its second phase called CFA PRIME.

Department of the Air Force leadership recognizes that physical fitness alone cannot sustain a force built on highly specialized, cognitively demanding roles. Modern readiness requires a balanced approach that strengthens physical, mental and cognitive performance together. HHA emphasizes the interdependence of these domains, treating cognitive performance as a core component of operational capability.

“Space Force Guardians are cognitive performers,” said Dr. Sarah Ward, holistic health integrator assigned to the Space Force Quality of Life and Resilience Directorate, or S1Q, under Headquarters Space Force. “Evidence-based research and practice show the link between cognitive performance and cognitive health to physical performance and physical health. You can’t have one without the other.”

Ward leads two Guardian Resilience Teams that support more than 1,300 Guardians in the National Capital Region.

How Guardian Resilience Teams support HHA practices

To support this evolution, GRTs are embedded across the force to deliver proactive, multidisciplinary care. Comprised of specialists in psychological health, strength and conditioning, mental health and physical therapy, these teams guide Guardians toward sustained performance and readiness across the Total Force.

Ward noted that GRTs represent a deliberate shift from reactive care to a prevention‑focused model. Instead of preparing for periodic fitness assessments, Guardians are encouraged to adopt consistent, sustainable habits that reduce injury risk and enhance long‑term readiness.

This approach prioritizes lifestyle changes that support health and performance throughout a Guardian’s career, rather than short‑term preparation for testing cycles.

GRTs also train and certify Guardians to serve within Space Force’s Unit Fitness Cell teams, reinforcing the Department’s expectation that leaders at every level maintain responsibility for the physical, mental and cognitive readiness of their teams. These fitness cells operationalize HHA by delivering training, programming and individualized guidance aligned with national exercise science standards to help Guardians meet mission requirements and stay healthy.

A key component of the HHA program is the use of data‑driven insights to tailor support to each Guardian. Through wearable technology and performance tracking, GRTs help individuals better understand their health, adjust behaviors and optimize performance based on personalized metrics. This reflects the DAF’s emphasis on leveraging modern technology to maintain operational advantage.

This personalized, preventative model aligns with the DAF’s broader culture of fitness initiative, which reframes physical training as essential to mission success rather than a standalone requirement.

Beyond physical conditioning, GRTs address Guardian‑specific challenges, including shift schedules and cognitively demanding operations. In the NCR region, Ward shared that GRTs often provide guidance on sleep hygiene, nutrition, stress management and recovery strategies to help Guardians sustain performance in their mission environments.

“We know we can’t change shift work, so we teach them tips and tricks to the science so they can manage, recover, and heal better,” she said.

Future outlook for GRT support to Guardians

As awareness of GRT services grows, so does their utilization across the force. Ward said that the increased engagement she has seen reflects both the demand for and the value of their integrated support.

The HHA program plans to require lifestyle medicine board certification for all GRT specialists to better equip them with the knowledge to optimize long‑term Guardian health and resilience. Through this continued focus on holistic health, the Space Force is reinforcing a culture that treats fitness, cognitive performance and well‑being as foundational to readiness.

“We’re sitting for national board certifications in lifestyle medicine to make sure that we’re at the highest level of education to infuse those true lifestyle changes into the Guardian’s daily activities and duty days,” she said.

According to Ward, by emphasizing prevention, personalization and performance, GRTs are building a more resilient force prepared to meet the challenges of an increasingly complex operational environment. GRTs also support the DAF’s commitment to maintaining a force that is ready, capable and dominant over time.