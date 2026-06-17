Pacific Partnership 2026 Establishes Mission Coordination Hub in Subic Bay, Philippines

From Pacific Partnership Public Affairs

SUBIC BAY, Philippines – U.S. military and Canadian Armed Forces personnel assigned to Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26) arrived at the mission coordination hub (MCH) in Subic Bay, Philippines, June 1, 2026.

The MCH serves as the central location for personnel to further in-person collaboration and finalize efforts before the start of the U.S. Navy’s largest annual maritime humanitarian, civic assistance, and disaster preparedness mission in the Indo-Pacific.

“Our team is composed of a wide range of medical, disaster management, engineering, and outreach experts pulled from commands across the world,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Robert Reyes, mission commander of Pacific Partnership 2026. “The range of expertise and experience they bring reflects the depth of disaster response preparedness Pacific Partnership works to cultivate in collaboration with our host nations.”

Personnel at the hub consist of mission stop leaders and subject-matter experts, each having a role in ensuring mission readiness and execution. The administrative department tracks the arrival and departure of mission personnel, maintaining accountability and overall personnel readiness. The supply department organizes logistical efforts, ranging from organizing transportation to contracting. Upon arrival, personnel receive country-specific security, local area familiarization, and cultural orientation training for Subic Bay.

Strengthening local ties, personnel volunteered in the local community during a visit to the Social Development Center in Olongapo, a shelter and rehabilitation center for orphaned girls. During the visit, mission personnel from the U.S. and Canada read books, played games, and did arts-and-crafts projects.

“Returning the hospitality of this wonderful community is a priority during Pacific Partnership’s time in the area,” said Chief Musician James Choate, part of the host nation outreach events line of effort for PP26. “Engagements like our community relations event at the Social Development Center deepen ties and understanding with our Philippine counterparts beyond the uniform.”

The groundwork laid by PP26 personnel at the MCH directly contributes to the impact of the first mission stop in Vietnam, scheduled to begin later this month, and to the mission as a whole.

Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific.

For updates and multimedia from Pacific Partnership 2026, follow #PacificPartnership, #PP26, and #PacificPartnership26 on social media or visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/PacificPartnership

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