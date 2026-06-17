Influential Women Distinguish Brenda Lozoya for Advancing Culturally Responsive Mental Health Care

HOBBS, NM, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Developing Mental Health and Substance Use Counselor Combines Cultural Humility, Trauma-Responsive Care, and Community Advocacy to Support Healing and Growth in Underserved PopulationsHobbs, New Mexico — Brenda Lozoya is a developing mental health counselor whose professional identity is grounded in cultural humility, relational presence, and a deep commitment to serving rural and underserved communities. She views counseling as a collaborative process in which clients’ lived experiences, cultural backgrounds, and personal strengths guide the therapeutic journey. Her work is informed by trauma-responsive care, integrated behavioral health principles, and profound respect for the resilience present within individuals, families, and communities.As the daughter of Mexican immigrants who later became United States citizens, Brenda’s path into mental health counseling has been shaped by both personal experiences and a desire to create meaningful change for others. Growing up in a low socioeconomic household while navigating her own mental health challenges and undiagnosed learning disabilities, she once believed her struggles reflected personal shortcomings. It was not until she flunked out of junior college and ultimately received the diagnosis and support she needed that her perspective transformed.That experience, coupled with witnessing the barriers faced by her family and community, ignited a passion for helping those who often go unseen or unsupported. Determined to bridge gaps in care, Brenda earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology, pursued extensive continuing education in substance use disorders, and recently completed her Master’s Degree in Mental Health Counseling in March 2026.Today, Brenda serves as an intensive outpatient counselor at a Certified Community Mental Health Center, where she manages a caseload of approximately 50 clients while facilitating multiple group counseling sessions each week. Known for her empathetic approach and genuine curiosity, she works diligently to create an environment where clients feel respected, understood, and empowered.Her ability to connect with individuals who may initially be resistant to treatment or mandated to attend counseling reflects her belief that meaningful therapeutic relationships are built on trust rather than judgment. Through attentive listening and authentic engagement, she helps clients rediscover confidence, access resources, and move toward healthier, more fulfilling lives.Brenda attributes her success to both her personal journey and the opportunities her parents created for her—opportunities they themselves never had. She credits her mother, her wife, her niece, and her “wolfpack” of strong women with shaping her into the person and professional she has become.Working within a Certified Community Mental Health Center has been one of the greatest honors of her life. Helping individuals access resources, witnessing personal transformations, and celebrating clients’ daily victories provide continual inspiration and reinforce her commitment to this work.Brenda also acknowledges the profound influence of mentors who invested in her growth. Women such as Jessica Tavarez, Dr. Sheila Nicole Russell, and L’Deana Figueroa encouraged her to lean into discomfort, pursue opportunities with confidence, and extend grace toward herself throughout the process. Their leadership demonstrated the difference between supervisors who merely fulfill responsibilities and those who genuinely uplift and develop others.Additionally, Dr. Gerardo Wence-Munoz challenged Brenda and her fellow interns to delve deeper into the work of behavioral health, emphasizing the importance of truly listening and facilitating meaningful self-exploration among those seeking support. These experiences strengthened Brenda’s resolve to pursue excellence while remaining compassionate and grounded.The guidance she has received throughout her career has taught her to embrace discomfort as a catalyst for growth. She believes that pursuing meaningful goals often requires courage, vulnerability, and the willingness to move forward despite uncertainty. Brenda strives to pass this same encouragement on to others, particularly those who may doubt their own potential.For young women entering the behavioral health field, Brenda offers a simple yet powerful message: follow your passion unapologetically. She encourages them not to allow systems, circumstances, or external opinions to convince them that their dreams are unattainable. Instead, she urges them to remain grounded in their goals, trust their journey, and grant themselves grace along the way.She recognizes that professional growth is rarely linear and that every step forward matters. Brenda believes that even small moments of encouragement can profoundly influence someone’s confidence and willingness to pursue their aspirations. If she can serve as a source of mentorship or inspiration to women who feel uncertain about their path, she considers it a privilege.One of the greatest challenges—and opportunities—Brenda sees within behavioral health today involves integrating cultural healing practices with traditional therapeutic approaches. While many evidence-based interventions include components related to grounding, connection, and embodiment, she believes clinicians often overlook how naturally these practices exist within clients’ cultural experiences.Brenda frequently reflects on childhood visits to Mexico, where running barefoot outdoors, playing freely, and connecting with nature were simply part of daily life. As a clinician, she now recognizes how regulating and restorative those experiences were. When discussing grounding techniques with clients, she often considers how healing practices rooted in cultural memory can complement clinical interventions in meaningful ways.For Brenda, integrating cultural wisdom into mental health and substance use counseling represents both an important challenge and a significant opportunity. She believes honoring clients’ identities and incorporating culturally relevant practices can strengthen therapeutic relationships, increase engagement, and support more meaningful outcomes. Within the communities she serves, this integration is not merely beneficial—it is essential.Respect, cultural humility, and giving back to her community remain at the heart of Brenda’s personal and professional values. Instilled by her parents from an early age, these principles continue to shape how she interacts with clients, colleagues, and community members alike. She believes that treating people with dignity and respect—especially those who feel unheard or misunderstood—can be transformative.Navigating biculturalism has been among Brenda’s proudest accomplishments. Growing up between the collectivist values of Mexican culture and the individualistic norms of American society sometimes left her feeling as though she belonged fully to neither world. Over time, she learned to embrace the strengths of both perspectives and now models that integration for others facing similar experiences.Outside of her professional responsibilities, Brenda values time spent outdoors, time with loved ones, and moments of solitude that foster reflection and renewal. She also remains deeply committed to lifelong learning, viewing continued education and personal growth as integral components of both effective counseling and authentic leadership.Ultimately, Brenda Lozoya hopes to help individuals access resources, feel empowered, and experience meaningful change—particularly those within vulnerable communities who deserve equitable, compassionate care. Through her dedication to culturally responsive counseling, advocacy, and service, she is helping build stronger communities where healing, resilience, and hope can flourish.Learn More about Brenda Lozoya:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Brenda-Lozoya Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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