Collagen Sausage Casings Market Outlook, Size, Growth Factors and Forecast 2031

collagen sausage casings market

Collagen Sausage Casings Market (2021 - 2031), by Product Type (Edible, Non Edible), by End-User (Commercial, Households), by Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C).

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collagen sausage casings market size was generated $1.4 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $2.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.The global collagen sausage casings industry is driven by factors such as rapid urbanization and migration to urban areas and technological advancements facilitate transportation.The collagen sausage casings market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the rising preference for organic meat, development in cold storage technology, and the rising urban population. However, the rising vegan population coupled with the potential of processed meat to be carcinogenic may hamper the growth of the market.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A53664 The global collagen sausage casings market is driven by factors such as rapid urbanization and migration to urban areas and technological advancements facilitate transportation. However, the carcinogenic nature of processed meat hampers the growth of the collagen sausage casings market size since there is certain chemical such as haem present in red meat. On the other hand, growing preference for organic meat is presenting lucrative opportunities for the market growth.Collagen sausage casings are a type of artificial sausage casing made from collagen, a protein found in the connective tissue of animals. Because of their advantages over natural casings, such as consistency, uniformity, and ease of use, these casings are widely used in the meat processing industry. Collagen sausage casings come in a variety of sizes and shapes and can be used to make fresh, smoked, and cooked sausages.The advancement of cold storage technology has a positive impact on the collagen sausage casings market by facilitating transportation. Meat is subjected to proteolysis or endogenic enzymatic activity, which may result in an undesirable characteristic taste. The cold storage system prevents this. Because of its chemical composition, meat promotes the growth of microorganisms and is susceptible to oxidation. Through contact with tools and equipment used during slaughter, the meat has a proclivity to produce microbial contamination. Primary chilling is the process of preventing microbial contamination in the slaughterhouse. Packaging methods such as canning, freezing, and chilling help to avoid microbial contamination and meat spoilage. Frozen meat products are in high demand because they prevent the growth of microorganisms and preserve the flavor of collagen sausage casings for months. As a result, the developed cold storage systems aid in the preservation of collagen sausage casings for a longer period of time, allowing for easier transportation. During the forecast period, this advanced storage technology is expected to fuel the growth of the collagen sausage casings market.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/2ff091f436f2a515f017bf1a007dfe03 Rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, a growing population, and rising demand for ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products characterize emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Supermarkets/hypermarkets, online retailers, online food delivery platforms, and convenience stores are examples of popular retail chains. These popular types of retailers are more prevalent in urban areas. As a result, emerging markets such as Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, India, China, and Indonesia appear to offer significant growth opportunities for these well-known distribution channels. Furthermore, supermarkets/hypermarkets account for the majority of the global collagen sausage casings market. As a result, the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA emerging markets are expected to positively contribute to the growth of the market during the collagen sausage casings market forecast period.Since veganism has emerged as a trend with increasing awareness of animal cruelty, the growth of the market is expected to be restrained. According to a Vegan Society-commissioned survey, the number of vegans in the UK quadrupled between 2014 and 2018. Vegans made up approximately 1.16% of the population in 2019. Veganism was coined in the United Kingdom. The rise in the vegan population has increased demand for plant-based seafood. According to a survey commissioned by the UK government, the majority of vegans in the country are relatively new to the lifestyle, with 63% joining in the last five years. Having said that, the vast majority of British vegans (81%) graduated from vegetarianism, so many have been avoiding meat for much longer. More people are expected to abstain from the consumption of meat products as a result of rising veganism, which could hamper collagen sausage casings market growth.The rising preference for organic meat around the world is expected to boost the market during the forecast period. The global population's growing health consciousness and awareness of healthy eating habits are encouraging consumers to choose organic food products. Organic food ensures that it is free of chemicals. Organic meat means that no growth hormones, drugs, or other additives were fed to the livestock. Animal feed must be grown in accordance with organic standards. There will be no use of chemical pesticides or fertilizers on feed crops or grasses grown to feed livestock animals. These guidelines ensure that organic meat is produced. Furthermore, demand for organic meat is increasing in developed markets such as Europe and North America as a result of increased consumer awareness, adoption of healthy eating habits, and increased health consciousness among the population. As a result, the use of organic meat in the production of processed meat is expected to gain traction in developed markets, boosting demand for the collagen sausage casings market, as casings are widely used in the meat processing industry.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A53664 The collagen sausage casings market is analyzed based on the product type, end-user, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is segmented into edible casings and non-edible casings. Based on end-user, the market is classified into commercial and household segments. As per the distribution channel, the market is categorized into B2B and B2C. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global collagen sausage casings industry revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to the surge in the working population, huge disposable income, and higher demand for ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2032. The region has a growing food processing industry and a large number of small and medium-sized meat processors, which has further boosted the demand for collagen sausage casings.Leading Market Players: -Viscofan, S.A.,Hainan Zhongxin Chemical,Nippi, Incorporated,Fibran Group,LEM Products,Weschenfelder Direct Ltd.,PS Seasoning,The Sausage Maker Inc.,CTR Refrigeration and Food Store Equipment Ltd.,Devro plc, Fabios S.A.,Oversea Casing Company,Belkozin,Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited,Leverandorselskabet Danish Crown AmbATrending Reports:Collagen Drinks Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/collagen-drinks-market-A14427 Collagen Peptides Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/collagen-peptides-market-A17232 Collagen Supplement Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/collagen-supplement-market-A10853 Hydrolyzed Collagen Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hydrolyzed-collagen-market U.S. & Japan Collagen Supplements Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-and-japan-collagen-supplements-market-A14563

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