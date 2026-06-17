Thailand to Welcome the Global Energy Industry to Bangkok this September for Gastech 2026

Gastech 2026 Press Conference

BANGKOK, THAILAND, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --• Hosted by Thailand's Ministry of Energy, Gastech 2026 will convene global ministers, CEOs, investors and technology leaders in Bangkok to address energy security, LNG supply, electrification, AI-driven demand growth and long-term infrastructure investment.• According to the International Energy Agency, Southeast Asia is expected to account for approximately 25% of global energy demand growth through 2035, reinforcing the region's growing importance within the global energy landscape.• The event is expected to welcome more than 30 energy ministers and senior government representatives alongside over 50,000 energy professionals, 1,000 exhibiting companies and 1,000 speakers from more than 150 countries.As Asia emerges as the centre of global energy demand, where rapid industrialisation and AI-driven electricity consumption have placed significant pressure on regional energy systems, Thailand's Ministry of Energy today outlined its vision for Gastech 2026, which will be unfolding in Bangkok from 14 - 17 September 2026.The world’s largest conference and exhibition dedicated to natural gas, LNG, low carbon solutions, electrification and AI for energy, Gastech 2026 will bring together global leaders from across the energy value chain at a time when the world is facing growing demand to deliver secure, affordable and reliable energy while supporting industrial growth, digital transformation and economic development. The event will position Thailand as a critical meeting point for international governments, energy producers, investors and technology leaders, providing the collaborative and action-driven platform required to drive immediate progress on energy security and economic growth.According to the International Energy Agency, Southeast Asia is expected to account for approximately 25% of global energy demand growth through 2035, as ASEAN’s rapidly expanding economies drive an intensifying need for modern energy infrastructure, abundant LNG supply, reliable electricity generation and long-term investment.The rapid growth of artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure and data centres is adding a new dimension to this challenge. In May 2026 Thailand has approved six major projects worth a combined 958 billion baht or approximately US$29 billion, led by large-scale data infrastructure expansion including data center ad data hosting services. With the International Energy Agency projecting that electricity demand from data centres will nearly double by 2030, the country’s emergence as a regional hub for AI-enabled growth will rely on stable access to affordable power and continued investment from global technology companies.At the same time, recent geopolitical uncertainty and volatility across global energy markets have reinforced the importance of supply diversification, energy security and regional cooperation. Governments and industry are increasingly focused on ensuring reliable energy supplies while continuing to invest in the infrastructure required to support long-term growth.Against this backdrop, Gastech 2026 will provide a platform for governments, energy companies, technology leaders and investors to strengthen partnerships, accelerate investment and advance practical solutions that support future energy security and economic resilience.Dr. Prasert Sinsukprasert, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy of Thailand, said "Global energy demand will continue to accelerate alongside rapid urbanisation and electrification across both developed and emerging economies. The world's collective future depends on access to the resources, infrastructure and investment required to support growth, ensure security of supply, strengthen long-term stability and drive resilience through system transformation and innovation.As Asia accelerates energy demand growth, stronger regional cooperation, infrastructure investment and long-term partnerships are essential to meeting the rapidly evolving needs of billions across the region. Gastech 2026 provides an important opportunity to convene global energy leaders and help shape the next generation of energy systems that will support long-term energy security, economic growth and industrial development across Asia."The event will provide opportunities for ministerial engagement, bilateral meetings, strategic policy dialogue and commercial partnerships across LNG, power generation, electrification, AI infrastructure, digitalisation, low-carbon technologies and future energy systems.The participation of the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand, H.E. Anutin Charnvirakul, at the Gastech 2026 Opening Ceremony and Bangkok Energy Summit will further reinforce Thailand's leadership on international cooperation, energy security and sustainable economic development - while strengthening Bangkok's position as one of Asia's leading destinations for international business events, investment dialogue and industry collaboration.Dr. Jaruwan Suwannasat, Senior Vice President, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), said, “As Thailand’s national bidder for international events, TCEB sees Gastech 2026 as a powerful showcase of the strength, readiness, and resilience of Thailand’s MICE ecosystem in hosting large-scale global events that drive economic value and support the sustainable growth of future industries. Built on close collaboration between the public and private sectors, Gastech 2026 will serve as a platform connecting global businesses with opportunities in Thailand while enabling Thai stakeholders to access international expertise, emerging energy trends, and strategic partnerships. Most importantly, Gastech 2026 will create a lasting legacy for Thailand by generating long-term economic benefits, with an estimated economic impact of no less than THB 14.62 billion, further strengthening the country’s ability to attract global exhibitions in future-focused industries and reinforcing Thailand’s ambition to become a sustainable Exhibition Hub.”Tawiwan Danwilai, Deputy Governor – Fuel, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), said "As energy security, economic competitiveness, and environmental sustainability are inseparable, the energy transition is now a shared global mission. Collaboration is a key to ensuring that this transition can be achieved in a secure and sustainable manner. Committed to uniting the electricity ecosystem, EGAT focuses on balancing power generation mix, accelerating grid modernization, and exploring future energy solutions to support the renewable energy transition while ensuring power system stability.At the same time, EGAT strives to keep electricity affordable and fair, strengthen the country’s competitiveness, and elevate Thailand as a regional clean energy hub. EGAT is also advancing a robust transmission network capable of connecting ASEAN as one integrated power system through ASEAN Power Grid. The aim is to facilitate clean energy trading, expand economic opportunities, and sustainably enhance regional energy security.In addition, EGAT continues to develop low-carbon energy innovations to support the achievement of Net Zero Emissions. These efforts encompass future fuel technologies and reliable clean energy sources, paving the way for a secure, clean, and sustainable energy future."Bandhit Thamprajamchit, Chief Operating Officer, Upstream Petroleum and Gas Business Group, PTT Public Company Limited, on behalf of Dr.Kongkrapan Intarajang, President and Chief Executive Officer, PTT Public Company Limited, said “Amid growing energy demand and the global transition toward clean energy, PTT remains committed to the Energy Trilemma framework, balancing Energy Security, Affordability and Competitiveness, and Sustainability to ensure a balanced and sustainable energy transition. In this context, natural gas and LNG continue to play a vital role as destination fuels, ensuring energy system stability while supporting greenhouse gas emissions reduction through a range of decarbonisation pathways.Gastech 2026 serves as a global platform that brings together producers, buyers, infrastructure developers and policymakers to strengthen collaboration and enhance energy security through the delivery of reliable, sufficient and sustainable energy. This will provide a strong foundation for long-term economic growth, the development of the energy sector and related industries across the region.”Christopher Hudson, President, dmg events, said, "Asia has become the centre of global energy demand growth and the decisions made across the region will have a profound impact on the future of energy markets worldwide. Gastech 2026 will bring together governments, energy companies, technology leaders and investors to address the challenges and opportunities shaping the next generation of energy systems. Bangkok provides an ideal setting for these conversations, and we are honoured to work alongside Thailand's Ministry of Energy and our consortium partners to deliver an event that supports international cooperation, investment and long-term energy security."A key feature of Gastech 2026 will be the launch of AixEnergy, a dedicated conference and exhibition focused on artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and future energy systems. AixEnergy will address one of the defining challenges of the next decade: how to power the AI economy while ensuring energy systems remain secure, affordable and resilient.Expected to welcome more than 50,000 energy professionals, over 1,000 exhibiting companies and 1,000 speakers from more than 150 countries, Gastech 2026 will place Bangkok at the heart of partnerships, investment and international cooperation shaping the future of global energy systems.ENDSAbout GastechGastech is the world’s largest conference and exhibition for natural gas, LNG, low carbon solutions, electrification and AI for energy. It attracts more than 50,000 attendees, 7,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors, and 1,000 speakers from over 150 countries. For more information, please visit www.gastechevent.com For media wishes to attend, please visit https://www.gastechevent.com/media-centre/media-registration/ to register, and contact luke.mcneil@panterra.global for any other enquiries.About dmg eventsSince 1989, dmg events has created connections that enable growth by bringing together global industries, governments and innovators to drive collaboration, unlock commercial opportunity and advance meaningful progress across the world's most important markets. Through high-impact events and strategic partnerships, dmg events supports businesses and communities to navigate change, accelerate innovation and build sustainable success.Operating from 13 offices worldwide, dmg events delivers more than 30 energy and policy events annually, enabling business growth across a range of key markets and sectors. Across four continents, its leading events, including ADIPEC and Gastech, bring together policymakers, industry leaders, investors and innovators to engage on the priorities shaping the future of energy systems and global markets. dmg events is committed to enabling a sustainable and resilient future by supporting cross-sector collaboration and addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.