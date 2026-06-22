Sangfor Ranked among Top 5 Largest HCIS Vendors by Revenue in Asia-Pacific in the 2026 Gartner® Market Share Report

Sangfor Technologies Ranked Top 5 APAC HCIS Vendor by 2025 Revenue: Gartner 2026 Enterprise HCI Market Share by Revenue - APAC and World Graph - Server Virtualization - Sangfor Technologies Enterprise HCI Market Share by Revenue - Latin America - Server Virtualization - Sangfor Technologies

Sangfor Technologies ranked Top 5 HCIS vendor in APAC (12.29% share) and Top 6 globally (6% share) by revenue in Gartner’s Q4-2025 market share report.

Sangfor Technologies Inc. (SZSE:300454.SZ)

We believe this recognition reflects our commitment to customer-centric innovation and simplifying IT worldwide, and we are proud to be recognized among the top HCIS vendors globally by revenue.” — Keith Lee, Cloud Business Director, Sangfor International Market Department

KOWLOON, HONG KONG, CHINA, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sangfor Technologies, a global leader in Cloud Computing and Cyber Security solutions, has been ranked among the Top 5 largest Hyperconverged Integrated System (HCIS) vendors by revenue in Asia-Pacific (APAC) for 2025, according to the latest GartnerMarket Share: Data Center Hardware Integrated Systems, Worldwide, 4Q25.In 2025, Sangfor achieved a 12.29% market share in Asia-Pacific, which we believe further solidified its leadership in the region. Additionally, the company was ranked Top 6 worldwide by revenue, attaining a 6% global market share, marking continued momentum in its global expansion.Strong Regional Growth and Global MomentumTo us, Sangfor’s continued strong performance in the rankings highlights its growing influence in delivering simple, secure, and scalable Hyperconverged Integrated System (HCIS) solutions. The company continues to gain strong traction across key Asia-Pacific markets, driven by enterprises accelerating digital transformation and cloud adoption.Beyond Asia-Pacific, Sangfor is also expanding its footprint in emerging markets. In 2025, the company ranked Top 5 in the Latin America HCIS market by revenue with a 6.61% market share, reflecting increasing demand for its solutions across the region. We believe, this growth reflects Sangfor’s continued investment and expansion in Latin America, with steadily growing operations across key markets including Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia.Driving Adoption Through InnovationSangfor HCI is designed to provide a fully integrated platform that combines compute, storage, networking, and security into a unified solution. We believe this strong performance in the Gartner report underscores customer trust in Sangfor’s ability to deliver:- Simplified IT operations through a unified platform- Enhanced security capabilities integrated within infrastructure- Scalable architecture supporting modern workloads- Reliable deployment for enterprises transitioning away from traditional virtualization platformsSangfor’s growing market recognition is further reinforced by multiple industry acknowledgments. The company received the highest ratings in the GartnerPeer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer” for Full-Stack Hyperconverged Infrastructure , reflecting strong customer satisfaction. In addition, Sangfor was recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Full-Stack Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software, which we believe highlighted its relevance and competitiveness in the evolving HCI landscape.Building on Proven SuccessThis latest achievement builds upon Sangfor’s strong performance in previous years, demonstrating consistent growth and increasing customer adoption across industries such as finance, healthcare, education, and government.Serving over 28,000 cloud customers worldwide, Sangfor continues to expand its global footprint and deliver value at scale. The company has also helped more than 12,000 organizations successfully migrate from VMware to Sangfor, reinforcing its position as a trusted VMware alternative for enterprises modernizing their IT infrastructure.As enterprises worldwide continue to modernize their IT environments, Sangfor remains dedicated to empowering organizations with future-ready infrastructure solutions that reduce complexity and accelerate business outcomes.Source:- Gartner Inc., Market Share: Data Center Hardware Integrated Systems, Worldwide, 4Q25, By Amit Goyal, Suzie Low, Andrew H Kim, Uko Tian and Adrian O'Connell, Published 23 April 2026.- Gartner Inc., Voice of the Customer for Full-Stack Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software, By Peer Community Contributors, Published 13 October 2025- Gartner Inc., Market Guide for Full-Stack Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software, By Jeffrey Hewitt et al., Published 30 April 2025Disclaimer:Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.About Sangfor TechnologiesSangfor Technologies is a global leader in cybersecurity, cloud computing, and IT infrastructure, providing fully integrated and AI-driven solutions. Founded in 2000 and publicly listed since 2018 (STOCK CODE: 300454.SZ), Sangfor serves over 100,000 customers worldwide, including 28,000+ organizations using its hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solutions – spanning Fortune Global 500 companies, government institutions, universities, and healthcare organizations. With over 7,000 employees and more than 70 branch offices across APAC, EMEA, and LATAM, the company is committed to delivering on its mission to Make Your Digital and AI Transformation Simpler and Secure.

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