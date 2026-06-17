Tannin Market to Reach $4.0 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Demand from Leather and Wine Industries

The hydrolyzable tannin segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for over two-fifths of the global revenue.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- he global tannin market is witnessing steady growth, driven by rising demand from the leather and wine industries and the expanding use of tannins in leather processing. According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $4.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.The increasing consumption of leather products across automotive, fashion, and footwear industries, coupled with the growing use of tannins in wine production and leather tanning, continues to strengthen market demand. However, concerns regarding the potential side effects associated with tannins may restrain market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, expanding applications of leather in automotive interiors and premium apparel are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for industry participants.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08966 Plant-Based Tannins Lead the Market:- Based on source, the plant-based segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total revenue. The segment is also projected to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, owing to the abundant availability of plant-derived tannins and their widespread use across multiple industries.Phlorotannin Segment to Witness Fastest Growth:- By type, the hydrolyzable tannin segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for over two-fifths of the global revenue. Meanwhile, the phlorotannin segment is expected to record the highest growth rate, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2030 due to its increasing applications in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and functional food products.Europe Dominates, North America Shows Strong Growth Potential:- Regionally, Europe emerged as the leading market in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market share, supported by its well-established leather processing and wine industries. However, North America is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 6.3%, driven by rising demand from the food & beverage, healthcare, and automotive sectors.Key Market Players:-Leading companies operating in the global tannin market include:- Tannin Corporation- S.A. Ajinomoto OmniChem- W. Ulrich GmbH- Laffort S.A.- Ever s.r.l.- Silvateam S.p.A.- Polson Pty. Ltd.- Tannin Sevnica d.d.- Tanac S.A.- Forestal Mimosa Ltd.These companies are focusing on product innovation, strategic collaborations, and capacity expansion to strengthen their market presence and meet the growing global demand for tannin-based products.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tannin-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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