Influential Women Profiles: Ashley Newman Seay, 340B Consultant Advancing Healthcare Access And Patient Support

PELL CITY, AL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare Consultant and Industry Leader Driving Innovation, Advocacy, and Operational Excellence in Community Health and Safety-Net SystemsAshley Newman Seay is a seasoned 340B Business Consultant specializing in community health centers and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) across the Gulf States region, including Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana. A 340B Apexus Certified Expert, she brings more than 16 years of experience across healthcare and pharmaceutical distribution, supported by an earlier foundation in retail and manufacturing sales. Ashley holds a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences with a focus in Design and Marketing from The University of Alabama.Her early career began in apparel design at Dillard’s corporate office, where she developed a strong foundation in product design, brand presentation, and corporate retail operations. She later transitioned into sales, where she strengthened her expertise in account management, client relations, and strategic communication. In 2010, Ashley joined Cardinal Health, where she supported independently owned pharmacies across Alabama. She later advanced her experience at Change Healthcare, contributing to pharmacy software systems and automated voucher assistance programs. Following the acquisition of Change Healthcare by Optum, Ashley returned to Cardinal Health, where she now serves as a dedicated advocate for community health centers and safety-net providers, ensuring reliable access to medications and essential healthcare services for underserved populations.Throughout her career, Ashley has built her professional philosophy around advocacy, service, and impact. She is committed to improving systems that directly affect patient care and consistently focuses on leaving every situation better than she found it. In her role within the 340B drug pricing program, she supports healthcare organizations in optimizing resources, improving operational efficiency, and maintaining high standards of care delivery for vulnerable communities. Beyond her client work, Ashley actively participates in leadership development initiatives and women’s empowerment programs within Cardinal Health, reflecting her commitment to mentorship, professional growth, and advancing excellence within the healthcare industry.Ashley attributes her success to being a lifelong learner, a principle that continues to guide her both personally and professionally. She is drawn to the field of healthcare sales and consulting because of its variety and the opportunity it provides to connect with new people each day. She thrives on engaging with diverse perspectives, understanding the challenges others face, and identifying what motivates individuals across different organizations and environments.Equally important to Ashley is her commitment to supporting others—both clients and colleagues. She values building strong relationships across a wide range of personalities, markets, and industries, and she credits this relational focus as a key factor in her professional growth. Her curiosity, combined with a genuine desire to help others and a deep appreciation for diversity, has played a central role in her long-term success.The best career advice Ashley has ever received is: “Build your career around the problems you can solve, not the role you sit in.” She values this guidance because it reinforces the idea that job titles, companies, and industries may evolve, but the ability to solve meaningful problems is what creates lasting professional value. This mindset has shaped her adaptability and strengthened her ability to navigate a constantly changing healthcare landscape.Ashley encourages young women entering the healthcare industry to embrace adaptability, recognizing that the field is continuously evolving. She emphasizes the importance of balancing personal and professional responsibilities, particularly for those who aspire to build families alongside demanding careers. According to Ashley, there will be seasons in life when work must take priority and other times when personal commitments take precedence. She highlights the importance of having a strong support system—whether through family, partners, or professional networks—as a critical factor in maintaining long-term success.She also encourages resilience and flexibility, noting that success in healthcare requires the ability to adjust to shifting demands while remaining grounded in one’s values and goals.Ashley views healthcare as an industry undergoing rapid transformation, presenting both challenges and opportunities. While she acknowledges that the system is currently stretched in many areas, she also sees significant potential for improvement and innovation. She believes the organizations that will thrive in the future are those that successfully integrate technology, support their workforce, simplify care delivery, and maintain a strong focus on patient outcomes. For Ashley, these priorities represent the direction in which healthcare must evolve to remain sustainable and effective.At the core of Ashley’s life and career are the values of faith, family, and integrity. These principles guide her decision-making both personally and professionally, and she is committed to consistently doing the right thing in every situation. Her dedication to service, combined with her expertise and values-driven leadership, continues to make a meaningful impact on healthcare access and patient outcomes across the Gulf States region.Learn More about Ashley Newman Seay:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Ashley-Seay Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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