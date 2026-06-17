The Kaobei by Yen Chang Chen Wins Gold at the A' Design Award for Advertising

The Kaobei

Cultural Promotion Cup by Yen Chang Chen Recognized for Turning Vernacular Language into a Communication Interface

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced The Kaobei, a Cultural Promotion Cup designed by Yen Chang Chen , as a Gold winner in the Advertising , Marketing and Communication Design category. The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that evaluates entries through a blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel. Recognition with the Gold A' Design Award places The Kaobei among works acknowledged for innovation and meaningful contribution within the advertising and communication design field. This distinction reflects a respected standing within the global design community and highlights the considerable effort invested in the project. The achievement positions The Kaobei as a notable example of cultural communication design.The Gold A' Design Award recognition holds relevance for the advertising and communication design industry, where the translation of everyday language into engaging cultural experiences continues to gain importance. The Kaobei responds to current trends in digital culture by materializing informal expressions widely used in contemporary communication. By converting spoken phrases into tangible objects, the design aligns with industry practices that prioritize emotional connection, social interaction, and cross-platform engagement. The project demonstrates how design can function as a cultural interface, offering practical value for cultural institutions, brands, and audiences seeking relatable forms of communication. This approach connects everyday use with digital sharing and broader cultural participation.The Kaobei Cup is a ceramic design that transforms vernacular expressions into a functional communication medium. Produced through ceramic slip casting with high-fired porcelain, the cup achieves durability and fine detail, while its vernacular typography is applied through precision decal printing and kiln firing. The design integrates linguistic research, visual abstraction, and material prototyping to maintain consistency across series production. Beyond its function as a cup, it operates as a scalable cultural system that links language, object, and social interaction. This combination of informal language and refined material craft distinguishes the work within its field.Recognition through the Gold A' Design Award may encourage further exploration of language-based cultural design and its application across different linguistic and cultural contexts. The repeatable system established by The Kaobei offers a foundation for future projects that expand its reach and impact. For Yen Chang Chen and collaborating partners, the achievement serves as motivation to continue developing work that bridges everyday culture with design practice and education. The recognition supports ongoing efforts to position design as a tool for empathy, communication, and social participation.Interested parties may learn more about The Kaobei and its designer at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award.About Yen Chang ChenYen Chang Chen is a designer and educator from Taiwan (China) working at the intersection of design practice, cultural storytelling, and creative education. With over two decades of professional experience in advertising and creative industries, Yen Chang Chen now focuses on bridging industry practice with academic research and teaching, helping young designers connect design theory with real-life social and cultural contexts. The work has received multiple design and advertising awards, with many projects exploring how everyday Taiwanese culture can be transformed into contemporary design language through collaborations with museums, brands, and community organizations. Projects such as Kaobei reinterpret familiar language and local expressions, turning them into shared cultural experiences and reflecting a belief that good design should be accessible, relatable, and capable of creating emotional connections within society.About Yuan Ze UniversityThe Yuan Ze University Department of Information Communication is an academic unit within Yuan Ze University, Taiwan, dedicated to interdisciplinary education and research at the intersection of communication, design, and digital technology. The department integrates theoretical inquiry with practical application, offering curricula that encompass digital media production, visual communication design, information technology, and cross-media integration. Its programs emphasize analytical thinking, creative problem-solving, and technical proficiency, preparing students to engage with evolving media environments and industry practices. The department maintains collaborations with industry partners and supports project-based learning, enabling students to participate in real-world design, communication, and digital innovation initiatives. Through a combination of academic research and applied training, the department contributes to the advancement of communication practices and the cultivation of professionals for contemporary media and design-related fields.About the Gold A' Design Award RecognitionThe Gold A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate notable innovation and a meaningful impact on their intended audience. Recognized as a significant achievement by the A' Design Award, these designs reflect a thoughtful approach and the considerable skill of their creators. Within the Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design category, entries are evaluated against criteria including innovative concept, effective message delivery, visual impact, target audience understanding, brand consistency, strategic approach, creative execution, cultural relevance, and ethical advertising standards. Additional considerations include technological integration, social impact, originality in design, user experience, cross-platform compatibility, campaign scalability, and the inclusion of diverse voices. Designs receiving this recognition serve as benchmarks for excellence and encourage further innovation within the field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Award is a respected competition that welcomes a wide range of participants, including creative designers, design agencies, companies, brands, and influential entities operating within the advertising and communications industries. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer-review process based on pre-established criteria, assessed by an international jury panel of design professionals, advertising industry experts, journalists, and academics. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition held across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://world-advertising-awards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.