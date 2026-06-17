Influential Women Spotlights: Tama Martello, RDH: Founder and CEO of Martello Dental Consulting

SUMMERVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dental Consultant and National Speaker Drives Practice Growth, Periodontal Care Advancement, and Team Development Across U.S. Dental OrganizationsSummerville, South Carolina – Tama Martello, RDH, is a distinguished dental industry leader, consultant, and national speaker with more than 35 years of experience driving practice growth, clinical excellence, and team development. Her career in dentistry began at just 16 years old, working at the front desk of her father’s dental practice. That early exposure gave her a lifelong understanding of patient care, operations, and the inner workings of a successful dental office. Despite facing significant childhood health challenges, including seizures, Tama persevered and built a 29-year clinical career as a licensed dental hygienist.Over the course of her professional journey, Tama expanded her clinical expertise through multiple advanced certifications. She trained as a dental assistant, became a licensed hygienist, earned her anesthesia license, and completed three laser certifications. This diverse background allows her to bring a comprehensive, hands-on understanding of patient care and clinical systems to every role she undertakes.Tama has held influential leadership positions including Director of Operations and Director of Hygiene for large Dental Support Organizations (DSOs). In one of her most notable achievements, she helped scale an organization from just three practices to nearly 30 locations, contributing to systems development, clinical consistency, and performance optimization across the network. Today, she applies that experience as the Founder and CEO of Martello Dental Consulting, where she partners with dental organizations nationwide to strengthen hygiene departments, improve patient outcomes, and elevate team performance.Through her consulting work, Tama travels extensively across the United States, working one-on-one with hygienists and providing hands-on mentorship to entire dental teams. Her approach is grounded in relationship-building, trust, and communication—principles she considers essential to transforming both clinical performance and workplace culture. She specializes in helping mid-sized DSOs improve periodontal diagnosis and treatment protocols while reinforcing comprehensive, patient-centered care strategies.As part of her commitment to advancing the profession, Tama is approved by the Academy of General Dentistry to provide continuing education credits for her training programs. This recognition underscores her dedication to maintaining high clinical standards and contributing to ongoing professional development within dentistry.Tama attributes her success to her deep passion for improving patient health and advancing oral care. She is driven by the belief that better oral health directly contributes to improved overall health and well-being. She is equally passionate about mentoring hygienists and helping them evolve into confident leaders who deliver comprehensive care. For Tama, success is measured not only by improved clinical outcomes, but also by the growth and confidence of the professionals she mentors.She credits much of her career foundation to the influence of her father, fellow dentists, and key mentors who shaped her professional path. Their guidance, combined with her own determination, has inspired her to become a trusted leader whom both clinicians and doctors can rely on for support, education, and strategic insight.The best career advice Tama has ever received is to never take anything personally and to maintain an open mind. She believes that professional growth comes from learning through missed opportunities, adapting to challenges, and continuously refining one’s approach to care and leadership.Tama encourages young women in dentistry to recognize that their career paths are not limited to clinical work alone. She emphasizes the wide range of opportunities within the field, including leadership, education, consulting, and organizational development. She also highlights the importance of mentorship in helping hygienists navigate career transitions, especially when facing physical strain or exploring expanded roles within the profession.She further notes that the rise of Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) has created new opportunities for career advancement and leadership development. According to Tama, professionals who embrace comprehensive patient care and continuous education are better positioned to achieve stronger outcomes for both patients and practices. She strongly advocates for lifelong learning, emphasizing that certifications and training provide lasting professional value that cannot be taken away.In today’s dental landscape, Tama identifies several key challenges, particularly the tendency for some providers to focus solely on basic cleanings rather than comprehensive periodontal diagnosis and treatment. She stresses that undiagnosed periodontal disease remains one of the most significant issues in oral healthcare. Tama also emphasizes the importance of understanding the oral-systemic connection and ensuring patients are properly educated about their conditions. While she acknowledges that artificial intelligence tools are improving diagnostic capabilities, she maintains that strong communication and patient education remain essential to effective care.Another major challenge she highlights is patient reliance on dental insurance limitations. Many individuals make treatment decisions based solely on what insurance covers, not realizing that dental insurance structures have remained largely unchanged for decades and often function as limited reimbursement models rather than comprehensive coverage. Tama expresses hope that dental care will eventually become more integrated with medical insurance systems, particularly given the strong links between oral health and systemic disease.In her professional philosophy, Tama prioritizes patient-centered care above all else. She is committed to fostering trust among patients, dental teams, hygienists, and doctors while cultivating leadership within the industry. Her core values include passion, integrity, and excellence in clinical practice and professional development.In her personal life, Tama values honesty, kindness, authenticity, and continuous growth. She strives to remain grounded while evolving both personally and professionally, consistently seeking opportunities for learning and self-improvement.Through her consulting, speaking engagements, and mentorship, Tama Martello continues to empower dental professionals nationwide, fostering cultures of collaboration, excellence, and lifelong advancement in dentistry.Learn More about Tama Martello:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Tama-Martello or through her website, https://martellodentalconsulting.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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