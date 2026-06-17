Lyco Workspace Solutions Named Official Workplace Partner of Hartford Athletic for the 2026 Season

Lyco Workspace Solutions

Lyco has completed a total office redesign of Hartford Athletic’s Day Hill Road headquarters, creating an open, collaborative work environment for both teams.

We knew exactly what Hartford Athletic needed because we’ve been part of their story since day one.” — Tom Lyon, General Manager

MANCHESTER, CT, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyco Workspace Solutions has been named the official workplace partner of Hartford Athletic for the 2026 season, marking a continuation of the company’s seven-year relationship with the club. The partnership builds on Lyco’s original work furnishing Hartford Athletic’s offices in 2019 and now includes a comprehensive office transformation designed to support the organization’s growth as it launches its inaugural women’s season alongside the men's team, the defending Jägermeister Cup champion.Lyco has completed a total office redesign of Hartford Athletic’s Day Hill Road headquarters, creating an open, collaborative work environment that serves both the men’s and women’s operations. The project added ten new workstations to accommodate ten additional employees and established dedicated meeting and coaching spaces identified as critical to the organization’s operational needs.“We knew exactly what Hartford Athletic needed because we’ve been part of their story since day one,” said Tom Lyon, General Manager of Lyco Workspace Solutions. “This wasn’t just about adding desks. It was about designing spaces that bring the organization together—men’s and women’s teams, coaching staff, and front office —all working in an environment built for collaboration. When you’re launching a women’s program and defending a championship, you need infrastructure that supports that kind of growth and integration. That’s what we delivered.”The timing of the expansion coincides with Hartford Athletic’s 2025 Jägermeister Cup championship—the club’s first major trophy—and the introduction of Hartford Athletic Women’s team in 2026. The newly designed workspace supports both programs with open collaborative areas and dedicated meeting spaces for coaches, players, and staff.About Lyco Workspace SolutionsLyco Workspace Solutions is a family-owned, full-service contract furniture dealership headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut. Established in 1984 as one of the first remanufacturers of office systems furniture in the nation, Lyco specializes in new, remanufactured, and pre-owned commercial furniture from Steelcase, Herman Miller, and Haworth, as well as space planning, project management, installation, and relocation services. Lyco serves businesses across Connecticut, Boston, Providence, New Haven, Springfield, and nationwide. Learn more at lycoinc.com.

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