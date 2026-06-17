Lyco Workspace Solutions Named Official Workplace Partner of Hartford Athletic for the 2026 Season
Lyco has completed a total office redesign of Hartford Athletic’s Day Hill Road headquarters, creating an open, collaborative work environment for both teams.
Lyco has completed a total office redesign of Hartford Athletic’s Day Hill Road headquarters, creating an open, collaborative work environment that serves both the men’s and women’s operations. The project added ten new workstations to accommodate ten additional employees and established dedicated meeting and coaching spaces identified as critical to the organization’s operational needs.
“We knew exactly what Hartford Athletic needed because we’ve been part of their story since day one,” said Tom Lyon, General Manager of Lyco Workspace Solutions. “This wasn’t just about adding desks. It was about designing spaces that bring the organization together—men’s and women’s teams, coaching staff, and front office —all working in an environment built for collaboration. When you’re launching a women’s program and defending a championship, you need infrastructure that supports that kind of growth and integration. That’s what we delivered.”
The timing of the expansion coincides with Hartford Athletic’s 2025 Jägermeister Cup championship—the club’s first major trophy—and the introduction of Hartford Athletic Women’s team in 2026. The newly designed workspace supports both programs with open collaborative areas and dedicated meeting spaces for coaches, players, and staff.
About Lyco Workspace Solutions
Lyco Workspace Solutions is a family-owned, full-service contract furniture dealership headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut. Established in 1984 as one of the first remanufacturers of office systems furniture in the nation, Lyco specializes in new, remanufactured, and pre-owned commercial furniture from Steelcase, Herman Miller, and Haworth, as well as space planning, project management, installation, and relocation services. Lyco serves businesses across Connecticut, Boston, Providence, New Haven, Springfield, and nationwide. Learn more at lycoinc.com.
Tom Lyon
Lyco Workspace Solutions
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