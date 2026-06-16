Join us in Celebration of the Anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act - July 15

Published: 16 June 2026 Westchester County Executive Kenneth W. Jenkins

and the Westchester County Board of Legislators Invite you to Join us in Celebrating

The Anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act Wednesday, July 15 at 11:30 A.M. Playland Park

1 Playland Pkwy, Rye, NY 10580

Music Tower Stage

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.