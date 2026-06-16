Westchester County Executive Kenneth W. Jenkins
and the Westchester County Board of Legislators Invite you to
Join us in Celebrating
The Anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act
Wednesday, July 15 at 11:30 A.M.
Playland Park
1 Playland Pkwy, Rye, NY 10580
Music Tower Stage
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Join us in Celebration of the Anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act - July 15
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