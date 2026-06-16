Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins Signs Visual Gun Safety Legislation

Published: 16 June 2026

Watch the News Conference Here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jY7tlLiIQe8

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins has signed legislation approved unanimously by the Westchester County Board of Legislators requiring visual gun safety warnings at firearm retailers and as part of the County's pistol permit application process, making Westchester County the second jurisdiction in the nation to adopt such a measure.

Jenkins said: “Gun violence is a public health issue, and providing people with clear information about the risks associated with firearm ownership can save lives. These visual warnings are intended to educate, raise awareness and connect individuals and families with resources before a tragedy occurs. Westchester County remains committed to taking commonsense steps that promote safety and help prevent violence in our communities.”

Westchester County Board Legislators Chairman Vedat Gashi said: “Prevention starts with awareness, and these visual warnings are meant to make serious hazards clear, immediate, and unforgettable. I want to thank all of my colleagues, advocates, and community partners who worked so hard on this legislation and County Executive Jenkins for signing it into law. Preventing even one accidental shooting, suicide, or deadly act of violence would make this effort worthwhile.”

Westchester County Legislator David Imamura said: “They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Here we are hoping that a picture can save someone’s life. I am proud to have sponsored this bill making Westchester County the second in the nation to have a visual gun warning law. Anyone who purchases a gun must know the potential harms of keeping one at home. If this law saves even one life it will have been well worth it.”

Westchester County Legislator and Westchester County Gun Violence Prevention Task Force member Shanae Williams said: “Graphic warning labels save lives because they force us to confront the devastating reality of gun violence before tragedy strikes. Just as warning labels on cigarettes helped educate the public about the dangers of smoking, this bill ensures that residents of Westchester County are fully informed about the risks firearms pose to individuals, families, and communities. I am proud to be a co-sponsor and I am thankful for the Westchester Gun Violence Prevention Task Force members who advocated and supported this law.”

The legislation builds upon a 2022 County law requiring written notices about the risks associated with firearm ownership. Under the new law, the Westchester County Department of Health will develop visual warnings highlighting the increased risks of suicide, domestic violence, homicide and accidental shootings associated with keeping a gun in the home. The warnings will also continue to provide information about available mental health resources, including Westchester County's Crisis Prevention and Response Team and the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

The legislation was approved by the Board of Legislators in a unanimous 17-0 vote following a public demonstration of support from members of the Westchester County Gun Violence Prevention Task Force and advocates from Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

Under the law, penalties for noncompliance by firearm retailers remain unchanged from the County's existing requirements: a $250 fine for a first violation and, for subsequent violations, a $500 fine and potential misdemeanor charges.